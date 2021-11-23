LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer blanks Queens, advances to regional finals

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team received two goals from Kara Gavaghan — one in each half — in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over South Atlantic Conference foe Queens. The contest was a second-round matchup in the NCAA Division II playoffs, with the Bears avenging a loss to the Royals in the SAC tournament semifinals earlier this month.

“Very proud of the mental toughness of the girls,” L-R coach Gary Higgins said. “They used the last defeat to Queens as motivation for this one. I told them that when they feel tired, imagine the feeling they had after the SAC semifinal game and keep pushing. We were able to get it done on the defensive end and made the most of the opportunities on the offensive end.”

Gavaghan’s first goal came in the 15th minute and was assisted by Kate Casey and Madi Kyle, while Gavaghan’s goal in the 47th came off an assist from Allie Zueger. Despite being outshot 17-8 including an 8-3 margin in shots on goal, the seventh-seeded Bears (12-5-3) made the most of their opportunities to eliminate third-seeded Queens (16-5-1) in a match that was played at Catawba College.

“When you look up the word ‘clutch’ in the dictionary,” said Higgins, “Kara Gavaghan’s picture should be right there next to it.”