LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer blanks Queens, advances to regional finals

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team received two goals from Kara Gavaghan — one in each half — in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over South Atlantic Conference foe Queens. The contest was a second-round matchup in the NCAA Division II playoffs, with the Bears avenging a loss to the Royals in the SAC tournament semifinals earlier this month.
“Very proud of the mental toughness of the girls,” L-R coach Gary Higgins said. “They used the last defeat to Queens as motivation for this one. I told them that when they feel tired, imagine the feeling they had after the SAC semifinal game and keep pushing. We were able to get it done on the defensive end and made the most of the opportunities on the offensive end.”
Gavaghan’s first goal came in the 15th minute and was assisted by Kate Casey and Madi Kyle, while Gavaghan’s goal in the 47th came off an assist from Allie Zueger. Despite being outshot 17-8 including an 8-3 margin in shots on goal, the seventh-seeded Bears (12-5-3) made the most of their opportunities to eliminate third-seeded Queens (16-5-1) in a match that was played at Catawba College.
“When you look up the word ‘clutch’ in the dictionary,” said Higgins, “Kara Gavaghan’s picture should be right there next to it.”
Grayson Cameron registered her eighth shutout of the season for L-R in goal, finishing with eight saves. The Royals held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, while the Bears committed 21 fouls as compared to Queens’ 12.
L-R will face fourth-seeded Flagler (17-2-1) in the Southeast Regional championship match on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. The contest will be played at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida.
VOLLEYBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne earns top seed in NCAA tournament
For the fifth time in program history, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Not only that, but the Bears have been chosen as the top seed in the Southeast Region after winning the SAC tournament this past weekend.
Currently 22-7, the Bears will face eighth-seeded Francis Marion (21-10) in the first round on Dec. 2. The contest will be hosted by Anderson University in South Carolina.
Francis Marion won the Conference Carolinas tournament and is in the NCAA playoffs for the fourth time overall and the first time since 2008. The Patriots have faced the Bears 20 previous times, with each squad nabbing 10 wins.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Lenoir-Rhyne finishes sixth at Fall Frenzy
The Bears came in sixth out of seven teams during the Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens University this past weekend in Charlotte. Queens took first place with 2,203 points to finish ahead of second-place Wingate (2,099.5), third-place Emmanuel (985), fourth-place Gardner-Webb (871), fifth-place Milligan (646.5), the sixth-place Bears (418.5) and seventh-place Mars Hill (262.5).
L-R’s Jacob Greene finished fifth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:50.41, while Nathan McCormick posted an 18th-place time of 1:56.34. Meanwhile, Micah McRea came in 12th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.92 and John Ryan had a 14th-place time of 2:08.62 in the 200-yard breaststroke.
The Bears also received an eighth-place time of 3:06.95 from the foursome of McRea, Greene, Spencer Ashby and McCormick in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
L-R returns to action in the Spartan Invite Dec. 17-20 in Clearwater, Florida.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Lenoir-Rhyne finishes eighth at Fall Frenzy
Ten female squads participated in Queens University’s Fall Frenzy this past weekend in Charlotte, with Lenoir-Rhyne coming in eighth with 364 points to finish ahead of ninth-place Mars Hill (198) and 10th-place Converse (129). Queens finished first with 1,955 points, while the second- through seventh-place finishers were as follows: Wingate (1,450.5), UNC Asheville (1,378), James Madison (1,158), Gardner-Webb (625), Milligan (399.5) and Emmanuel (399).
The Bears’ Lisa Boernigen posted an NCAA qualifying time in the 200-yard butterfly, posting a ninth-place time of 2:05.07. She also qualified in three other events.