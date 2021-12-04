LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer beats Flagler on PKs, advances to Elite Eight

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team continued its magical run on Friday, defeating Flagler 4-2 in a penalty kick shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. With the victory, the Bears won the Southeast Regional championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second time in program history and the first time since reaching the Elite Eight in 2010.
Seventh-seeded L-R (12-5-4) will face fifth-seeded Florida Tech (10-3-8) in the Elite Eight on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the University of West Florida Soccer Complex. All three of Florida Tech’s victories in the NCAA playoffs have come via PKs, including a win over third-seeded West Florida in the South Regional title match.
On the other side, fourth-seeded Flagler ends the season at 17-2-2.
“Just continue to be so proud of the girls,” L-R head coach Gary Higgins said. “Flagler is a quality, quality team and to be able to gut out another win like that against a team like that says so much about the toughness and grit these girls have shown. They had to be completely focused on their job today and they were able to do it.
“It just kind of seems like it’s meant to be,” he added.
The Saints scored first on a PK by Annie Habeeb in the 53rd minute, but L-R freshman Leonie Proessl tied the contest in the 87th off an assist from Scarlett Kelly. The goal was Proessl’s team-leading 12th of the season and came after she missed the Bears’ second-round win over Queens.
Following two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, the teams were forced to settle things in a PK shootout. Proessl, Madi Kyle, Stephanie Figueiredo and Kate Casey scored for L-R during PKs, while Bears goalkeeper Grayson Cameron was able to stop a pair of Flagler shots to earn the victory.
Despite being outshot 28-9 including 18-7 in shots on goals, L-R was able to outlast the Saints. Cameron recorded a career-high 17 saves, not including the two she had during PKs.
Flagler also failed to score on any of its 12 corner kicks, while the Saints held L-R to two corners in the contest. Five Bears played all 110 minutes, with seven logging at least 100 minutes.
VOLLEYBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Wingate 1
The top-seeded Bears vanquished fourth-seeded Wingate in four sets in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Friday in Anderson, South Carolina. Despite losing to their South Atlantic Conference foes by a 25-19 score in the opening set, L-R responded with wins of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-20 over the next three sets to take the victory.
The win gives L-R (24-7) two victories over the Bulldogs (24-5) in a single season for the first time since 2015, and sends the Bears to the Sweet 16 for only the second time in program history. The Bears will face sixth-seeded Augusta (Georgia) today at 5 p.m. to determine who advances to the Elite Eight.
Taylor Prall registered a match-high 15 kills for the Bears, also finishing with three aces and nine digs. Emma Clark added seven kills and eight blocks, the latter representing the highest total ever for an L-R player in the NCAA tournament.
Rachel Bewick led the Bears with 26 digs, while Mackenzie Hulsey handed out 36 assists. Hulsey also had 12 digs to go with nine kills and five blocks from Colette Romp and seven blocks and two aces from Braelyn Faust.
Look for details from today’s Southeast Regional championship contest in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.