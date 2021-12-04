LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s soccer beats Flagler on PKs, advances to Elite Eight

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team continued its magical run on Friday, defeating Flagler 4-2 in a penalty kick shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. With the victory, the Bears won the Southeast Regional championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs for the second time in program history and the first time since reaching the Elite Eight in 2010.

Seventh-seeded L-R (12-5-4) will face fifth-seeded Florida Tech (10-3-8) in the Elite Eight on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the University of West Florida Soccer Complex. All three of Florida Tech’s victories in the NCAA playoffs have come via PKs, including a win over third-seeded West Florida in the South Regional title match.

On the other side, fourth-seeded Flagler ends the season at 17-2-2.

“Just continue to be so proud of the girls,” L-R head coach Gary Higgins said. “Flagler is a quality, quality team and to be able to gut out another win like that against a team like that says so much about the toughness and grit these girls have shown. They had to be completely focused on their job today and they were able to do it.

“It just kind of seems like it’s meant to be,” he added.