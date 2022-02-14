LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse tops Lee University in opener

Cuda had three hits overall in Saturday’s Game 1, as did Hickory High graduate Bryce Stober. Bell and Luis Atiles added two hits apiece for LR.

In Saturday’s nightcap, the winning pitcher for the Bears was Austin Edwards, who tossed five innings of four-run, five-hit ball with eight strikeouts and five walks. LR reliever Braden Houston notched his first save of the season by recording the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

LR outhit Goldey-Beacom 16-8 in Saturday’s Game 2, receiving four hits from Atiles and three apiece from Cuda and Cole Laskowski. Yniesta and Anthony Porrino each added two hits for the Bears.

After hosting Goldey-Beacom once more on Sunday, LR entertains Limestone on Wednesday at 3 p.m. As for the Lightning, they return to action next weekend as part of a tournament in Cary that will see them play Le Moyne twice on Friday beginning at noon and Mercy College twice on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne drops four straight to begin Old Coast Classic