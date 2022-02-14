LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse tops Lee University in opener

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team earned an 8-7 road victory over Lee University in its season opener on Saturday. Goalkeeper Teanna Seiben tied the Bears’ program record with 18 saves, including one on a potential game-tying goal with just 42 seconds left.
LR (1-0) led 3-2 after the first quarter, 5-4 at the half and 6-5 entering the fourth quarter. Emilee Foxall, Makenna Filley, Kaitlyn Cavanaugh and Jolan Morey scored two goals apiece for the Bears, who emerged victorious despite being outshot 29-16 overall and 25-15 in shots on goal.
The Bears visits Lander on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Lee (1-1) visits third-ranked Queens on Thursday at 7 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 16, North Greenville 11
The Bears nabbed their first victory of the season at home Saturday in Hickory, building a 5-3 advantage after the first quarter before leading 10-5 at halftime and 12-8 through three quarters. LR improved to 1-1, while the Crusaders dropped to 1-1.
Myles Moffat and Toron Eccleston finished with three goals each to pace the Bears’ offensive attack, while Evan Voss and Joe Venazio scored two goals apiece. Others scoring for LR were Mitchell Linklater, Will Canata, Bryce Reece, Ayden Mowry, Macon Sumner and Tommy Aguilar.
LR hosts Florida Tech today at noon, while North Greenville hosts Coker next Saturday at 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne adds three more wins
The Bears ran their record to 7-1 thanks to victories over visiting and 14th-ranked Goldey-Beacom in the first three games of their four-game weekend series that began on Friday, continued Saturday and wrapped up on Sunday in Hickory. LR won Friday’s game by a 5-0 final before sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 16-6 and 10-9, setting up a chance to sweep the Lightning in Sunday’s series finale (look for results from Sunday’s contest in Wednesday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record).
Redshirt junior Andrew Patrick, who attended Bandys High, was the winning pitcher in Friday’s shutout thanks to six innings of one-hit ball during which he struck out nine batters and walked four. Jackson Reid, Spencer Floyd and Michael Allen each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
The Bears outhit Goldey-Beacom 7-2 in the opening game, with No. 5 hitter Wade Cuda homering three times and finishing with four hits and four RBIs. Drew Yniesta added two hits for LR.
On Saturday, LR’s Joshua Lanham picked up the victory in Game 1 thanks to six innings of scoreless, five-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks. The Bears’ offense outhit the Lightning (0-3) 14-12, getting another home run from Cuda to go with one from David Bell.
Cuda had three hits overall in Saturday’s Game 1, as did Hickory High graduate Bryce Stober. Bell and Luis Atiles added two hits apiece for LR.
In Saturday’s nightcap, the winning pitcher for the Bears was Austin Edwards, who tossed five innings of four-run, five-hit ball with eight strikeouts and five walks. LR reliever Braden Houston notched his first save of the season by recording the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning.
LR outhit Goldey-Beacom 16-8 in Saturday’s Game 2, receiving four hits from Atiles and three apiece from Cuda and Cole Laskowski. Yniesta and Anthony Porrino each added two hits for the Bears.
After hosting Goldey-Beacom once more on Sunday, LR entertains Limestone on Wednesday at 3 p.m. As for the Lightning, they return to action next weekend as part of a tournament in Cary that will see them play Le Moyne twice on Friday beginning at noon and Mercy College twice on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne drops four straight to begin Old Coast Classic
Following back-to-back victories to begin the season last weekend, the Bears suffered two losses on Friday and two more on Saturday as part of the Old Coast Classic hosted by Flagler in St. Augustine, Florida. LR lost to Flagler by a 9-7 score to begin the event before falling 4-3 at the hands of Nova Southeastern in its second Friday game, while Saturday’s losses came at the hands of Saint Leo by a 5-1 final and Nova Southeastern by a 3-2 score.
LR (2-4) outhit Flagler 10-6 behind two hits — including a homer — from Hannah Jennings along with two hits apiece from Savannah Moorefield, Kylee Leonhardt and Julia Mardigian, but the Bears only managed three hits in the first matchup with Nova Southeastern, one a homer off the bat of Leonhardt. On Saturday, Moorefield had three of the Bears’ six hits against Saint Leo and Lauren Rakes finished with two, while of the nine hits in the second game against Nova Southeastern, two came from Leonhardt with seven players recording one hit apiece.
The Bears finished the Old Coast Classic with another game against Saint Leo on Sunday (look for results from that contest in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record) before hosting a doubleheader against King University (Tennessee) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bears Field, where LR is 2-0 thus far in 2022.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson (South Carolina) 69, Lenoir-Rhyne 66
The Trojans defeated the Bears at home Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina, receiving a game-high 19 points from Parker Dortch to go with five rebounds and three steals. Other double-figure scorers for Anderson included Crosby James with 15 points and eight rebounds and Josh Livingston with 11 points and five boards.
On the other side, LR (8-15, 7-13 South Atlantic Conference) was led by 16 points and six rebounds from T.J. Nesmith to go with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals from Nas Tyson. The Bears also received 11 points and four boards from Jalen Johnson.
LR visits UVA Wise on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while Anderson (11-14, 8-13) travels to Wingate at the same time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson 72, Lenoir-Rhyne 64
The Trojans knocked off the Bears during Saturday’s home game in Anderson, South Carolina, getting a game-high 24 points from Shameka McNeill, 14 points from Brittney Stafford and 13 points and 19 rebounds from Diamond McDowell. As for LR, it received 20 points and six boards from Emily Harman and 19 points and seven rebounds from Brandi Hudson.
The Bears (8-13, 7-12 SAC) travel to UVA Wise on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Anderson (17-8, 17-4) visits Wingate at the same time.