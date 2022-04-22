LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse tops Catawba 9-6

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team knocked off Catawba by a 9-6 score on the road Wednesday, moving to 10-1 all-time against the Indians and 6-0 at Shuford Stadium. The Bears improved to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, while Catawba fell to 8-8 and 4-5.

Jolan Morey finished with three goals and three assists to lead LR in both categories, while Suzy Smith, Ellie Campbell and Chloe Christensen scored two goals apiece. Alexa Burghardt supplied two assists for the Bears, who also received eight saves from goalkeeper Teanna Sieben.

LR caps the regular season with a trip to Mars Hill on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Catawba visits Queens at 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Wingate

The 23rd-ranked Bears won Game 1 of a road doubleheader by a 1-0 score on Wednesday in Wingate before falling 15-4 in five innings in Game 2. Lauren Rakes threw a complete-game one-hitter for LR in the opening contest to move to 18-3 on the season, striking out 13, issuing three walks and hitting two batters.

At the plate, LR’s Julia Mardigian had three hits including an RBI double in the top of the first inning. Savannah Moorefield had the remaining hit for the Bears (35-12, 17-5 SAC), who improved to 11-3 in road games this season.

In Game 2, the Bears were outhit 13-5 despite hitting three home runs in the fourth. Mardigian and Lora Beth Wood cracked solo homers, while Rakes blasted a two-run shot. Other hits for LR came on singles from Moorefield and Kylee Leonhardt.

The Bears finish the regular season with a road doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., while the Bulldogs (33-16, 15-7) host a twin bill against Lincoln Memorial starting at 1 p.m.