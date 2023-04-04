HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team earned a thrilling victory on the road Saturday, defeating Lincoln Memorial 11-10 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal from Hannah Shuren. Despite trailing 5-2 after the opening quarter, 7-6 at halftime and 9-8 through three periods, the Bears outlasted their South Atlantic Conference foes to move to 5-7 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Shuren also had two assists for the Bears, who were led by three goals from Alexa Burghardt, two goals and one assist from Jolan Morey and two goals from Emile Foxall. Additionally, LR received one goal and one assist from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, one goal apiece from Chloe Christensen and Ellie Campbell and 17 saves from goalie Teanna Sieben.

The Railsplitters (6-7, 2-4 SAC) took 36 shots as compared to 17 shots taken by LR. They also caused 19 turnovers and had 36 ground balls — 29 more than the Bears — who won for the seventh time in their past eight games.

LR hosts 25th-ranked Mount Olive in a nonconference contest on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial is at SAC foe Limestone on Saturday at noon.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 19, Lincoln Memorial 6: The fourth-ranked Bears knocked off the Railsplitters on the road Saturday in Harrogate, Tennessee, building an 8-2 lead after the first quarter, a 14-2 advantage at the half and an 18-4 lead entering the fourth quarter. Riley Seay scored six goals for LR, which also got two goals and one assist apiece from Myles Moffat, Toron Eccleston and Tommy Aguilar to go with two goals from Will Canata.

Bryce Reece and Jarrett Huff each had one goal and one assist for LR (9-2, 4-1 SAC), while Donovan Powell, Reese Remeika and Aaron Williams registered one goal apiece, Ayden Mowry had two assists and David Bell, Mike Coholan and Thomas Farlow each had one assist. In goal, the Bears got six saves from Rob Pensabene and five from Nolan Hoffman.

The Bears host Tusculum on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial (6-5, 2-3) visits Limestone at 3 p.m. the same day.

SOFTBALL

No. 22 Lenoir-Rhyne beats UVA Wise twice: The 22nd-ranked Bears hosted a doubleheader against the Cavaliers on Sunday in Hickory, winning Game 1 by a 9-2 score before taking Game 2 by a 6-2 final. With the victories, LR moved to 29-7 overall and 11-5 in SAC contests.

In Game 1 of Sunday’s twin bill, LR pounded out 14 hits as a team behind four hits including a two-run home run from Lora Beth Wood, three hits including a solo homer from SAC player of the week Katelyn Rackard, two hits including a three-run blast from Lauren Rakes and one hit apiece from Talon LaClair, Julia Mardigian, Cassidy Wall, Lauren Jackson and Anna Blume. The winning pitcher was Morgan Beeler (16-3), who gave up two runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking one in a complete-game performance.

The Bears added 10 hits in Game 2, with Rackard notching three hits including another solo homer to go with two hits including a two-run shot from Wall, two hits from Wood and one hit each from Rakes, LaClair and Mardigian. Brooklin Heavner (3-0) earned the win thanks to seven innings of two-run (one earned), nine-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks.

LR visits Lincoln Memorial on Friday for a 2 p.m. doubleheader, while UVA Wise (8-24, 3-15 SAC) hosts a twin bill against nonconference Lees-McRae on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne earns three wins at UVA Wise: The Bears played three road games against the Cavaliers this past weekend in Wise, Virginia, winning 12-5 on Saturday before taking Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader by a 16-0 final and Game 2 by an 11-5 score. With the wins, LR improved to 29-8 overall and 12-3 in the SAC.

During Saturday’s contest, LR totaled 15 hits and seven homers. Cole Stanford and Wade Cuda each had three hits and two solo shots, Blake Bean had three hits including a solo homer, Zach Evans had two hits including a two-run homer, Mason Maxwell also had two hits, Cole Nelson tallied a two-run blast and Cole Laskowski had one hit. In addition, Spencer Floyd (1-0) was the winning pitcher following an inning of scoreless, one-hit relief with one strikeout and no walks.

In Sunday’s opener, LR recorded four more homers and finished with 17 total hits. Laskowski led the way with three hits, while Sal Carricato and Tyler McPeak each had two hits including a three-run homer, Bryce Stober had two hits including a two-run shot that represented his first collegiate homer, Bean had two hits including a solo blast, Cuda and Evans notched two hits apiece and Maxwell and Nathan Kidder each finished with one hit. On the mound, Andrew Patrick (4-1) picked up the win following six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk.

In Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Bears finished with 13 hits. Cuda enjoyed a three-hit game, while Carricato and Stober had two hits apiece to go with one each from Stanford, Bean, Evans, Maxwell, Laskowski, and Ethan Smith. Meanwhile, the winning pitcher was Jackson Reid (6-0) following five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The Bears host No. 1 North Greenville in nonconference action tonight at 6 p.m. before beginning a three-game home series against SAC foe Tusculum on Friday at 5 p.m. As for UVA Wise (13-22, 3-12 SAC), it visits nonconference Emory & Henry on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kone, Descartes earn SAC weekly honors: The Bears had two athletes receive SAC Varsity Gems Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week awards on Tuesday for events held last week. Junior Holly Kone earned the honors on the women’s side, while freshman Orlando Descartes earned them on the men’s side.

Kone competed at the VertKlasse Meeting at Dick Vert Stadium in High Point this past weekend, posting a new program record with a sixth-place leap of 12.19 meters in the triple jump. Descartes also participated in the meet, finishing fourth in the javelin with a 55.81-meter throw to break a program record that had stood for over 30 years.

The next track and field meet for LR will take place on Friday and Saturday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.