LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse defeats Tusculum 13-7

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team topped Tusculum 13-7 on the road Saturday, getting five goals from Suzy Smith, two goals and one assist from Chloe Christensen, two goals from Ellie Campbell, one goal and six assists from Jolan Morey, one goal apiece from Makenna Filley, Emilee Foxall and Tess Grimley and two assists from Cambrie Cochran. The Bears improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Pioneers dropped to 3-6 and 0-3.

Goalkeeper Teanna Sieben finished with 10 saves for LR, which scored six goals in the first quarter, two goals in the second, three goals in the third and two goals in the fourth. The Bears are now 7-0 all-time against Tusculum, which has lost four of its past five games.

LR hosts nonconference Young Harris on Tuesday at 4 p.m., while Tusculum hosts SAC foe Limestone next Saturday at 1 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 22, Tusculum 9

The Bears defeated the Pioneers on the road Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee, building a 9-2 advantage after the opening quarter before leading 14-3 at the half and 19-5 through three periods. LR moved to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in SAC play, while Tusculum fell to 7-2 and 1-2.

Tommy Aguilar scored three goals for LR, which also received two goals and one assist from Bryce Reece, two goals each from Ayden Mowry, Liam McGrath and Jackson Price, one goal and one assist apiece from Will Canata, David Bell and Mike Coholan and one goal each from Colten McCracken, John Paulus, Evan Voss, Nate Ashley, Toron Eccleston, Dom Maggio, Liam Farrell and Jack Dickinson. Additionally, the Bears got two assists each from Myles Moffat and Joe Venazio, 10 saves from starting goalkeeper Noah Johnson, two saves from Nicco Moriates and one save from Ian Ellis.

LR hosts Queens next Saturday at 7 p.m., while Tusculum entertains Limestone at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Anderson

Following a 6-4 loss in Game 1 of Saturday’s home doubleheader in Hickory, the 18th-ranked Bears bounced back with a 13-1, seven-inning victory over the Trojans in the nightcap. LR is now 26-3 overall and 7-2 in the SAC, while Anderson (South Carolina) is 15-9 and 2-7.

Despite losing the opening contest, LR outhit the Trojans 13-10 behind two hits apiece from Cole Laskowski, Drew Yniesta, Luis Atiles, Nick Clarno and former Hickory High standout Bryce Stober. The Bears also got one hit each from Wade Cuda, Anthony Porrino and David Bell.

In Game 2, LR received home runs from Yniesta, Porrino and Bell, with Yniesta recording two hits overall to go with two hits from Laskowski and one hit apiece from Matt Mackey, Brett Eurey, Porrino and Bell. The winning pitcher was the Bears’ Joshua Lanham (6-0), who tossed seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

The Bears travel to nonconference North Greenville, the country’s 20th-ranked team, on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Anderson hosts nonconference Lander on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne loses two games vs. Anderson

The Bears suffered two defeats at the hands of the Trojans during Saturday’s home doubleheader in Hickory, falling 8-6 in Game 1 and 7-5 in the second contest. Anderson moved to 22-4 overall and 5-1 in the SAC, while LR dropped to 22-9 and 7-3.

LR finished with 11 hits in the first game, with Kylee Leonhardt and Julia Mardigian registering three hits apiece, Kendall Osborne notching two and Savannah Moorefield, Lauren Rakes and Leanna Sherrill tallying one each. The Bears added 10 hits in Game 2, receiving three hits from Sherrill, two apiece from Moorefield, Leonhardt and Hannah Jennings and one from Mardigian.

The Trojans host a twin bill against Limestone on Wednesday at 1 p.m., while LR travels to Wingate for a doubleheader at the same time.