LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse beats Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team traveled to Alabama on Saturday for a battle against Montevallo, returning home with an 8-5 victory over the Falcons. The Bears led 2-0 after the opening quarter before Montevallo rallied to tie things at 3-all entering halftime, but LR outscored the hosts 2-0 in the third quarter and 3-2 in the fourth to earn the three-goal win.

Ellie Campbell finished with three goals and one assist for the Bears (3-4), who also received two goals from Alexa Burghardt, one goal and two assists from Suzy Smith, one goal each from Chloe Christensen and Jolan Morey and two assists from Cambrie Cochran. Additionally, LR goalkeeper Teanna Sieben recorded 14 saves.

LR travels to South Atlantic Conference foe Tusculum next Saturday at 1 p.m., while Montevallo (3-5) visits Rollins College at 3 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 8 Limestone 13, No. 10 Lenoir-Rhyne 3: Playing without All-American Myles Moffat, the Bears suffered a 10-goal road loss at the hands of the Saints on Saturday in Gaffney, South Carolina. LR had won three of the previous four matchups with Limestone, but was held to the second-lowest scoring output in program history this time around.