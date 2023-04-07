ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s golf team tied for eighth out of 12 schools during the South Atlantic Conference championships this past Sunday through Tuesday at Cobbs Glen Country Club. The Bears posted a total team score of 951 (87-over-par) thanks to rounds of 320, 320 and 311.

Anderson finished first with a team score of 865 (283, 288, 294), while Wingate was the runner-up with a score of 899 (300, 301, 298) and Carson-Newman came in third with a score of 905 (304, 307, 294). The top three individual scorers were all from Anderson, with Kennedy Gooding posting a 4-under-par 212 (66, 75, 71), Jessica Rathbone shooting a 214 (73, 69, 72) and Kennedy McGaha posting a 217 (72, 72, 73).

LR’s top individual scorer was Beatriz Espelosin (tied for 23rd), who totaled 234 strokes thanks to an opening-round 84, a second-round 78 and a third-round 72. Marta Escudero (tied for 28th) added a total score of 237 (78, 79, 80) for the Bears, who also received a 238 (81, 81, 76) from Marta Cervero (tied for 31st), a 246 (77, 82, 87) from Katie Sibley (tied for 46th) and a 252 (84, 85, 83) from Mackenzie Foyle (51st).

MEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Mars Hill 3: The Bears topped the visiting Lions on Tuesday in Hickory, getting singles victories from Zachary Cox (1-6, 6-1, 6-0 over Faris Hadzisadikovic), Vadym Rogynskyi (2-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Diego Lopez) and Joel Hemmings (6-1, 6-2 over Youssef Ardouni) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Cox and Rogynskyi (7-5 over Jose Roa and Eliot Deknuydt), Mauricio Hernandez and Rufus Plane (6-1 over Collin Maides and Ardouni) and Hemmings and Mattias Selde (6-4 over Marcos Martinez and Lopez).

LR (7-12, 5-4 SAC) hosted Catawba on Thursday before entertaining Wingate next Wednesday at 2 p.m., while Mars Hill (4-13, 2-7) is at Carson-Newman next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Mars Hill 1: The Bears took down the Lions at home Tuesday in Hickory, with singles wins coming from Evgeniya Pugina (6-4, 6-4 over Elana Mackey), Alicia Wahlberg (4-6, 6-2, 10-8 over Amanda Kadiri), Lucy Whelan (5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Kate Brzostek), Sandy Mitsou (6-1, 6-1 over Lauren Schave) and Evelin Menyhart (8-3 over Maria Razzetta). LR also received doubles victories from the teams of Wahlberg and Whelan (6-3 over Mackey and Kadiri) and Natalie Lutz and Menyhart (6-2 over Razzetta and Schave).

The Bears (10-8, 6-3 SAC) hosted Catawba on Thursday before entertaining Wingate next Wednesday at 2 p.m., while Mars Hill (7-10, 2-7) travels to Carson-Newman next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 25 Mount Olive 18, Lenoir-Rhyne 8: The 25th-ranked Trojans were too much for the Bears on the road Wednesday in Hickory, building a 6-2 lead after the opening quarter, a 10-3 advantage at the half and a 12-5 lead entering the fourth quarter before winning by a 10-goal final margin. Mount Olive is now 8-4, while LR is 5-8.

During Wednesday’s loss, LR received one goal and one assist apiece from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, Jolan Morey and Hannah Shuren. The Bears also got one goal each from Chloe Christensen, Alexa Burghardt, Ellie Campbell, Kirra Olson and Rylie McGhan and one assist from Cambrie Cochran.

Goalie Teanna Sieben had six saves for LR during the defeat at the hands of the Trojans, while Sally Friesen made two saves.

Mount Olive visits Southern Wesleyan today at 3 p.m., while LR has a home game against SAC foe Tusculum scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.