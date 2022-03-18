LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s golf finishes 4th at Surratt Memorial

MONROE — Wingate’s women’s golf team hosted the inaugural Dr. Jerry Surratt Memorial Tournament this past Monday and Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club, winning the 10-team tournament with a three-round score of 904 (40-over-par). Lenoir-Rhyne came in fourth with a team score of 921, finishing 15 strokes behind runner-up Lincoln Memorial (906) and eight strokes behind third-place Flagler (913).

Individually, LR’s Megan Robb tied for fifth, recording a three-round total of 224 (8-over). Patricia Asensio was the Bears’ second-highest finisher and the 10th overall finisher with 230 total strokes, while Beatriz Espelosin was 16th with 234, Katie Sibley tied for 17th with 235 and Eleni Diakou finished 38th with 244.

LR heads to Greenwood, South Carolina, for the Lander Bearcat Invitational March 28-29. Greenwood Country Club will be the site of the two-day event.

Men’s golfLenoir-Rhyne ties for fifth at Hargett Memorial: The Bears participated in the Ralph Hargett Memorial this past Monday and Tuesday at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe, tying host Wingate for fifth in the 12-team tournament with a three-round score of 885 (21-over-par). Belmont Abbey was the first-place team with 867 total strokes.

Leading LR individually was Cole Sutherland with a three-round total of 218 (2-over) that tied for eighth, with Matthew Raybould tying for 14th with 220 total strokes. Dawson Walker participated as an individual and finished in a tie for 23rd with 223 total strokes, while Hank Robins tied for 35th (226), Liam Waldron tied for 37th (228) and Tyler Hashmi tied for 47th (232).

The Bears travel to Lenoir City, Tennessee, for the Tennessee River Rumble March 28-29. The two-day event will be held at Windriver Golf Club.

Note: Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s tennis team defeated 20th-ranked Lincoln Memorial 5-2 on the road Wednesday in Harrogate, Tennessee, capturing its 10th straight victory to move to 12-2 overall and 4-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. Meanwhile, the Bears’ men’s tennis squad collected a 6-1 road win over Lincoln Memorial to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in SAC action. Both teams visit Catawba today at 2 p.m.