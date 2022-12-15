LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball tops Newberry to remain perfect

Playing its third home game in five days, the seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team defeated South Atlantic Conference foe Newberry 68-57 on Wednesday at Shuford Arena. With the win, the Bears moved to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.

The victory was also LR’s 11th straight home win dating back to last season, and the Bears are now 7-0 at home during the 2022-23 campaign. As for the Wolves, they are now 5-6 overall, 1-2 in SAC contests and 0-4 on the road this winter.

LR’s Emily Harman scored a game-high 16 points, and she also had five assists and five rebounds. In addition, the Bears got 13 points and six boards from Blaikley Crooks, 11 points and four rebounds from Brandi Hudson, nine points and four assists from Azariah Fields and eight points and four rebounds from Maddie Dillinger.

On the other side, Newberry received 12 points and eight rebounds from Ericka Wiseley, 10 points from Tyla Paraha and nine points and six boards from April Rummery-Lamb. The Wolves trailed 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, 32-19 at halftime and 53-35 entering the fourth period.

LR hits the road on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Anderson (South Carolina), while Newberry has a nonconference game scheduled at Augusta (Georgia) at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 84, Newberry 61: The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak with a 23-point home win over the Wolves on Wednesday in Hickory. LR led 37-32 at the half before outscoring Newberry by 18 points in the second half.

LR (5-3, 1-1 SAC) hit a season-high 13 3-pointers against the Wolves, who were held to 36.5% (19 of 52) from the field and 26.7% (8 of 30) from behind the arc. Conversely, the Bears made 34 of 64 (53.1%) shots from the field and 13 of 31 (41.9%) 3-point attempts.

The win upped the Bears’ home record this winter to 4-2, with TJ Nesmith scoring a game-high 24 points for LR to go with four rebounds. Meanwhile, LJ McCoy knocked down six 3s to finish with 18 points, Nas Tyson had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, PJ Joseph finished with 11 points and five boards and Damion Medwinter chipped in nine points.

Newberry (7-4, 1-2) was paced by 14 points and 11 rebounds from Malakhi Stremlow, while Malik Joseph scored 11 points, Andrew Robinson finished with 10 points and Caleb Byrd added eight points and four boards. The loss was the second straight for the Wolves, who fell to 4-3 in road games.

The 84 points represented a season high for the Bears, who had 20 assists and just eight turnovers. LR also outrebounded Newberry 39-30 and outscored the Wolves 40-20 in the paint.

The Bears visit Anderson on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Newberry hosts 10th-ranked Augusta in a nonconference battle on Monday at 3 p.m.

SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Lobo, Berg receive scholar-athlete awards: The Bears’ Carles Montoliu Lobo and Louise Berg were recently announced as the SAC’s men’s and women’s soccer scholar-athletes of the year. The award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference’s championship sports and is voted on by the SAC’s Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee, with the winners being selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Lobo is a senior engineering physics and computer science double major with a 3.90 grade point average. He is also a six-time LR President’s List selection and a two-time Dean’s List selection. Lobo was previously named the 2021 SAC Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2022 SAC Man of the Year, and he was a SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll member for each of the last four years, was the SAC Elite 20 winner in the spring of 2021 and was a 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honoree.

In addition to being a three-time first team all-conference player, Lobo led LR to its first SAC tournament title since 2006 this past season and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He scored four goals and provided three assists on the year.

Off the field, Lobo serves as a member of the LR Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Bears Leadership Academy. The two-time team captain also volunteered over the summer months with the Asociacion Periferia, a Spanish association that helps children at risk of social exclusion.

Berg is a junior political science and international affairs major with a 3.95 grade point average, and she is also a two-time SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll member, a three-time LR President’s List selection and a Dean’s List honoree. Furthermore, she is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, a certified national honor society that recognizes academy excellence in the first year at a college or university, and Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society.

On the field, Berg was a first team all-conference player who started all 17 matches this past season, totaling 1,415 minutes. She helped the Bears win a SAC regular-season title and make an NCAA tournament appearance this year after reaching the national semifinals for the first time in program history during her sophomore season. Additionally, Berg’s freshman year was highlighted by helping LR achieve a national ranking and win the SAC tournament.

Berg is extremely active in the community as well, serving as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Bears Leadership Academy. She is also a wellness group leader for LR’s women’s soccer team and volunteers for Project Rescue Ocean and with the Hickory Soup Kitchen.