LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball tops Coker 68-53

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team got a career-high 24 points from Maddie Dillinger on the road Tuesday at the DeLoach Center, where the Bears defeated Coker 68-53 to move to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in South Atlantic Conference play. Dillinger has reached double figures in scoring in all four regular-season games this season, although Tuesday’s contest represented her first time as L-R’s leading scorer.

Brandi Hudson added 15 points for the Bears to tie her career high, while Dillinger also pulled down nine rebounds and Hudson had five. Additionally, Emily Harman chipped in seven points, four boards and four steals to help L-R bounce back from four straight losses — the previous two in road exhibition contests against Radford and UNC Greensboro — and hand the Cobras (2-2, 1-1 SAC) their first loss since their season opener on Nov. 12.

Coker’s leading scorer was Hope Richardson with 13 points, while Saquita Joyner finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Ahlea Myers had 10 points. The Cobras only shot 18.5% (5 of 27) in the first half and were facing a 36-15 deficit at halftime.

L-R continues a four-game road swing with a 2 p.m. contest at Limestone on Saturday, while the Cobras visited nonconference Winthrop on Wednesday before traveling to SAC foe Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 2 p.m.