(Editor’s note: The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team traveled to Anderson (South Carolina) for a three-game series that began with a doubleheader on Saturday and continued with a single game on Sunday. Look for results from all three contests in Wednesday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the third time in program history and the first time since 2009, Lenoir-Rhyne is the champion of the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball tournament, notching the title with a 63-59 victory over Anderson (South Carolina) on Sunday at Timmons Arena. The Bears jumped out to a 20-17 advantage after the first quarter before leading 35-27 at halftime and 49-38 entering the final frame.

LR’s Emily Harman had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Trojans (18-13), while Azariah Fields finished with 14 points and nine boards. The Bears (24-7) also got 13 points and five rebounds from Hannah Stull.

Prior to Sunday’s win, LR defeated Catawba (25-5) by a 68-63 final in Saturday’s semifinal round, building a 23-18 lead after the opening quarter. However, the Bears trailed 39-37 at the half and 53-52 through three periods before rallying for a five-point victory.

Harman led LR with 17 points, and she also pulled down five rebounds. Stull added 14 points and seven boards, while Blaikley Crooks scored 13 points.

The NCAA Division II tournament begins on Friday. Brackets are scheduled to be revealed late Sunday and information about LR's first-round pairing will be included in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

SOFTBALL

No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne earns two wins vs. Tusculum: The 21st-ranked Bears protected home field with a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Pioneers on Saturday in Hickory, winning 10-2 in six innings in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a 6-5 final. After outhitting Tusculum 13-3 in the opening game, LR outhit the Pioneers 8-5 in Game 2.

The Bears (17-3, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference), who improved to 10-0 at home in 2023, got three hits from Katelyn Rackard in Game 1 to go with two hits including a two-run home run from Cassidy Wall, two hits including a solo blast from Anna Blume and two hits from Julia Mardigian. Lauren Rakes added a solo homer for LR, which also received one hit each from Lora Beth Wood, Lauren Jackson and Faith Carrigan.

Rakes (6-1) picked up the win following 4 2/3 innings of two-run, three-hit ball with eight strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters, while Morgan Beeler earned her third save thanks to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with three strikeouts and no walks.

In Game 2, Mardigian led LR with three hits and Wall had two hits including a solo homer that resulted in a walk-off win. Wood recorded a two-run shot, while Rackard and Talon LaClair added one hit apiece.

Beeler pitched the first 4 2/3 innings of Saturday’s second game, but it was Brooklin Heavner (2-0) who earned the win for the Bears. In 2 1/3 innings of relief, she didn’t allow a base runner while registering one strikeout.

LR hosts a doubleheader against nonconference Francis Marion on Wednesday at 3 p.m., while the Pioneers (11-12, 0-4) have a home twin bill against SAC foe Lincoln Memorial scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 20, No. 18 Belmont Abbey 10: The Bears doubled up the visiting Crusaders at home Saturday in Hickory, moving to 5-1 following their third consecutive win while dropping Belmont Abbey to 3-2. LR was up 7-1 after the opening quarter before enjoying leads of 14-6 at the half and 15-8 entering the fourth quarter.

Toron Eccleston scored a game-high four goals to lead LR, and he also dished out one assist. Myles Moffat added three goals and four assists, with Riley Seay and Tommy Aguilar supplying three goals apiece.

Also scoring for the Bears were Joe Venazio (two goals, one assist), Will Canata (two goals), Bryce Reece (one goal, two assists), Zack Salo (one goal) and Jarrett Huff (one goal), while Evan Voss had three assists to go with one assist from both Colten McCracken and Colton Padgett. In addition, LR’s Nolan Hoffman had 14 saves in goal.

The Bears will face Florida Tech in a neutral-site game next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Durham. Meanwhile, Belmont Abbey hosts 20th-ranked Lewis on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 15, Mars Hill 7: The Bears took down the visiting Lions on Saturday in Hickory, upping their overall record to 2-3 and their SAC mark to 1-0. On the other side, Mars Hill is now 2-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.

LR’s Kaitlyn Cavanaugh led all scorers with five goals, and she also added one assist. Furthermore, the Bears got three goals and two assists from Kirra Olson, three goals and one assist from Chloe Christensen, two goals from Hannah Shuren, one goal and one assist from Alexa Burghardt, one goal from Cambrie Cochran and one assist from Jolan Morey.

Bears goalie Teanna Sieben had nine saves, while teammate Sally Friesen finished with one.

LR hosts nonconference Lander on Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Mars Hill entertains league foe Catawba next Saturday at 4 p.m.