LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball takes down Queens in home finale

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team defeated Queens 77-61 in the Bears’ final regular-season home game on Wednesday in Hickory. The victory marked the fourth straight home win for LR, which improved to 7-7 inside Shuford Gymnasium this season.
Now 11-14 overall and 10-13 in the South Atlantic Conference, the Bears finish the regular season with a trip to Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m. LR has won five straight against the Royals, who fell to 6-18 overall and 5-18 in league play.
LR was led by a career-high 18 points from Freedom High graduate Blaikley Crooks, with the sophomore also pulling down five rebounds. Emily Harman added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Alyssa Wagner had 16 points including four 3-pointers and Brandi Hudson finished with 12 points and four boards.
Kalaya Hall registered 17 points to lead Queens, which also got 14 points and five rebounds from Malea Garrison and 10 points, four rebounds and four assists from Taylor Stevens. Hickory High alumnus Finley Lefevers had six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes for the Royals.
Queens hosts Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BaseballNo. 24 Lenoir-Rhyne 8, Bluefield State 1: The Bears scored all eight of their runs in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s home game against Bluefield State in Hickory, outhitting the visitors 10-5 and getting seven innings of scoreless, three-hit ball from starting pitcher Tanner Moyers. The redshirt junior earned the win to move to 1-0 after striking out nine, issuing two walks and totaling 79 pitches.
Wade Cuda had two hits including a three-run home run for the Bears (13-1), who are off to their best start in 60 years. Luis Atiles and Nick Clarno added two hits apiece for LR, which also received one each from Drew Yniesta, Anthony Porrino, Scott Meitzler and Hickory High alum Bryce Stober.
LR enters a home weekend series against Georgia Southwestern on a 10-game winning streak. The opening game of the three-game set will begin tonight at 6 p.m., with a doubleheader starting on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Bluefield State (5-7) has a pair of doubleheaders scheduled for this weekend. Following a twin bill at Concord (West Virginia) on Saturday at 1 p.m., Bluefield State hosts two games against Concord on Sunday at 1 p.m.
SwimmingLenoir-Rhyne’s McRea, Boernigen headed back to NCAA championship: For the third straight season, LR junior swimmers Micah McRea and Lisa Boernigen have qualified for the NCAA championship. McRea will compete in three events (the 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke), while Boernigen will participate in four events (the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard butterfly).
This marks the first time in program history that the Bears will send student-athletes to the NCAA championship for a third straight season. The NCAA championship will be held March 9-12 in Greensboro.
Women’s golfLenoir-Rhyne finishes eighth at Hilton Head: The Bears posted an eighth-place finish during the Battle at Hilton Head Invitational this past Monday and Tuesday on the Robert Trent Jones Course at Palmetto Dunes in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Carson-Newman finished first with a two-day total of 602 (26-over-par), while LR finished with a total score of 637 in the 17-school tournament.
Marta Cervero paced the Bears individually with a two-day score of 152 (8-over) to finish in a tie for eighth. Teammate Beatriz Espelosin was 23rd with 158 total strokes, while Eleni Diakou (68th; 170) and Katie Sibley (tie for 73rd; 173) also participated.
LR travels to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, next week for the Low Tide Intercollegiate at Dunes West Golf Club. Play begins at 8 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
Men’s basketballNo. 6 Queens 89, Lenoir-Rhyne 62: The Bears suffered a 27-point home loss at the hands of one of the nation’s top teams on Wednesday in Hickory, falling to 10-16 overall and 9-14 in SAC play. On the other side, the Royals moved to 24-3 overall and 20-3 in league contests.
LR fell behind 52-25 at the half before each team scored 37 points after the break. The Bears’ T.J. Nesmith led all scorers with 21 points, and he also had a game-high three blocks.
Nas Tyson added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bears, who honored seniors Kevin Kangu and Tyson McClain prior to the contest. As for Queens, it was paced by 18 points from Quan McCluney and 16 apiece from Kenny Dye and Jamari Smith, with Dye adding seven assists and five rebounds and Smith also grabbing five boards.
LR travels to Newberry on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Queens will look for its 12th win in a row when it hosts Wingate at the same time.