LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball takes down Queens in home finale

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team defeated Queens 77-61 in the Bears’ final regular-season home game on Wednesday in Hickory. The victory marked the fourth straight home win for LR, which improved to 7-7 inside Shuford Gymnasium this season.

Now 11-14 overall and 10-13 in the South Atlantic Conference, the Bears finish the regular season with a trip to Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m. LR has won five straight against the Royals, who fell to 6-18 overall and 5-18 in league play.

LR was led by a career-high 18 points from Freedom High graduate Blaikley Crooks, with the sophomore also pulling down five rebounds. Emily Harman added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Alyssa Wagner had 16 points including four 3-pointers and Brandi Hudson finished with 12 points and four boards.

Kalaya Hall registered 17 points to lead Queens, which also got 14 points and five rebounds from Malea Garrison and 10 points, four rebounds and four assists from Taylor Stevens. Hickory High alumnus Finley Lefevers had six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes for the Royals.

Queens hosts Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m.