LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball puts 5 in double figures in win over Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The seventh-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team upped its overall record to 12-0 and its South Atlantic Conference mark to 4-0 with a 78-70 road win over Anderson on Saturday at Abney Athletic Center. Emily Harman led five Bears in double figures with 19 points, including 12 in the second half.

Harman added five steals and four rebounds, while LR’s Blaikley Crooks scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds. The Bears also received 15 points from Jalen Gathers, 13 points and seven boards from Hannah Stull and 12 points and four assists from Azariah Fields.

The Trojans (6-6, 1-2 SAC) got a game-high 22 points from Jalyn Spurlin, who also dished out four assists. Additionally, Anderson’s Britney Bailey notched a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Saturday’s victory was LR’s first road win at Anderson since Jan. 20, 2018. The Bears had lost four straight contests at Anderson prior to the 78-70 win.

The Bears shot 45.3% (24 of 53) from the field, 45.5% (5 of 11) from 3-point range and 80.6% (25 of 31) from the free-throw line against the Trojans, who lost their second game in a row. LR led 26-25 after the first quarter, 41-37 at the half and 63-55 through three frames.

LR visits nonconference Mount Olive today at 2 p.m., while Anderson has a nonconference home game scheduled against Augusta (Georgia) at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s basketballAnderson 77, Lenoir-Rhyne 68: The Trojans defeated the Bears at home Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina, carrying a 34-27 advantage into halftime before winning by a nine-point final margin. Anderson improved to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in SAC play, while LR is now 5-4 and 1-2.

Anderson’s leading scorer was Myles Jenkins with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Greco had 18 points and five boards to go with 12 points and five rebounds from Luke Denbow. Garrett Denbow was also in double figures with 10 points.

Jalen Johnson paced the Bears with 19 points, with TJ Nesmith scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds. LJ McCoy added 14 points, while Nas Tyson had a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards.

The Trojans’ win on Saturday snapped a six-game losing streak, while LR fell to 2-8 in its last 10 games against Anderson and has dropped four straight at the hands of the Trojans. The Bears have also lost three of their last four games this season.

Anderson travels to nonconference Furman tonight at 7 p.m., while LR hosts nonconference Chowan at 2 p.m.