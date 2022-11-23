LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball outlasts Wingate in overtime

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team defeated No. 21 Wingate 85-81 in overtime in both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener on Tuesday in Hickory. In the process, the Bears improved to 5-0 for the first time since winning the first six games of the 2007-08 season and snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

Brandi Hudson scored a season-high 23 points, including seven in OT, as LR moved to 1-0 in SAC play. Emily Harman added 21 points, while Azariah Fields scored 13 and Blaikley Crooks finished with 11.

Wingate (3-1, 0-1 SAC) was led by 20 points from Emily Hege, while Bryanna Troutman scored 17, Laura Kozo finished with 13 and Hannah Clark tallied 11.

After moving to 2-0 against ranked teams this season, LR will host nonconference Converse on Saturday at 2 p.m. As for Wingate, it visits nonconference Augusta on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mount Olive 70, Lenoir-Rhyne 63: The Trojans took down the visiting Bears in a nonconference battle on Wednesday in Mount Olive. Cole Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for Mount Olive, which also received 15 from Trayvon Ferrell, 12 from Shane Peterson and 11 from Michael Brown.

LR (3-1) was paced by 13 points from TJ Nesmith, 11 from Jalen Johnson and 10 from Salle Wilson. Mount Olive (2-4) hosts Claflin on Monday at 7 p.m., while the Bears host Converse on Saturday at 4 p.m.