LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball moves to 4-0; men also stay perfect

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team rolled past visiting King by a 79-54 final on Saturday in Hickory, putting four players in double figures for the second straight game. Brandi Hudson had 16 points in 17 minutes to lead all scorers, while Blaikley Crooks finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Azariah Fields had 12 points and five assists and Emily Harman scored 10 points to go with four boards.

Bella Sims scored eight points off the bench for the Bears (4-0), and she also came up with four rebounds and four steals. Six other players scored for LR as well, with Hannah Stull tallying six points, Megan Landsiedel and Jalen Gathers notching four apiece, Maddie Dillinger and Nevaeh Johnson each scoring two and Sariya Henry finishing with one.

The Bears have now won seven of their last eight games dating back to last season, and they have scored at least 70 points in all seven victories. In addition, Hudson has reached double figures in scoring in 21 consecutive contests.

LR was up 18-12 after the opening quarter before King (0-4) cut the deficit to 33-28 at the half. However, the Bears outscored the Tornado 22-9 in the third quarter and 24-17 in the fourth.

The Bears begin South Atlantic Conference play with a 4:30 p.m. home game against Wingate on Tuesday, while King hosts Erskine on Tuesday at noon.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 74, Malone 73: The Bears nipped the Pioneers at home Saturday in Hickory, with TJ Nesmith scoring 18 points — including a pair of clutch baskets in the closing minutes — to lead LR. The senior forward also grabbed four rebounds to go with 16 points from Nas Tyson and 14 points, eight assists and four boards from Jalen Johnson.

On the other side, Malone (2-2) received a game-high 40 points from Bo Myers, who also had 12 rebounds. Teammate Elijah Hinton also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

LR (3-0) shot 56.9% (29 of 51) from the field and 47.6% (10 of 21) from 3-point range on Saturday, which helped the Bears overcome a 42-26 rebounding disadvantage. LR had 20 assists in the contest as well.

The Bears travel to Mount Olive on Wednesday at 3 p.m., while Malone is idle until Dec. 3 when it hosts Findlay at 3 p.m.