LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball improves to 18-2

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team earned a 65-61 home win over Newberry on Saturday in Hickory, moving to 18-2 overall and 8-2 in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears are also now 11-0 at Shuford Arena during the 2022-23 season after avenging a 63-62 road loss to the Wolves on Jan. 18.

LR’s Emily Harman led all scorers with 23 points, and she also had seven rebounds. Blaikley Crooks added 17 points and six boards, while Jalen Gathers had 13 points and six rebounds.

Newberry (6-14, 2-8 SAC) was paced by 17 points from Dyani Burke, who also finished with eight rebounds. Payton Cronen added 11 points and four assists, while Holly Davies had 10 points, five boards and four assists and Giulia Bongiorno chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

LR hosts Limestone on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while the Wolves visit Anderson (South Carolina) at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Newberry 61, Lenoir-Rhyne 60: The visiting Wolves nabbed their second win over the Bears in as many weeks on Saturday in Hickory, winning by a single point after notching a two-point victory on Jan. 18. Quandaveon McCollum had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Newberry, which also received 15 points and four boards from Malik Joseph and seven points apiece from Andrew Robinson and Malakhi Stremlow.

On the other side, the Bears’ TJ Nesmith scored a game-high 24 points to go with five rebounds. Nas Tyson added 18 points and seven boards, while Jalen Johnson scored eight points.

Newberry (12-8, 5-5 SAC) travels to Anderson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while LR (8-11, 3-8) hosts Limestone at the same time.