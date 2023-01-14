LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s basketball holds off Wasps for 60-52 win

The 18th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team returned home for the first time since Jan. 1 on Saturday, taking down Emory & Henry by a 60-52 final at Shuford Arena. The Bears led by as many 24 points in the second half before the Wasps rallied to within five in the closing minutes and ultimately suffered an eight-point loss at the hands of their South Atlantic Conference foes.

Jalen Gathers led LR (16-1, 6-1 SAC) with a game-high 17 points, while Blaikley Crooks had 16 points and seven rebounds. Maddie Dillinger added nine points and five boards, with Hannah Stull scoring seven points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Leading scorer Emily Harman was held scoreless for the Bears, but she did finish with a career-high 13 rebounds. The junior guard also dished out five assists.

LR outscored Emory & Henry (6-9, 3-4) 38-26 in the paint, and the Bears also held a 15-5 edge in fast-break points and a 33-22 advantage in bench points. In addition, LR outrebounded the Wasps 53-43 and finished with 16 assists as compared to 13 for the visitors.

LR visits Newberry on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Wasps travel to UVA Wise at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 89, Emory & Henry 72: The Bears defeated the visiting Wasps on Saturday in Hickory, shooting 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, 38.1% (8 of 21) from 3-point range and 90.5% (19 of 21) from the free-throw line. LR led 48-33 at halftime before winning by a 17-point final margin to improve to 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the SAC.

The game’s leading scorer was LR’s LJ McCoy with 25 points, while TJ Nesmith finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Johnson added 13 points and nine assists, with Nas Tyson scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds and Damion Medwinter tallying nine points and four boards.

After improving to 7-2 at home this season, LR visits Newberry on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Emory & Henry (10-6, 2-5) travels to UVA Wise at the same time.