After winning the South Atlantic Conference tournament for the third time in program history, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team will compete in the NCAA Division II tournament for the sixth time. The Bears are the No. 4 seed in the Southeast Region, and they will face fifth-seeded Clayton State in the opening round on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Catawba College in Salisbury.

If LR (24-7) wins Friday’s contest against Clayton State (18-11), it will advance to the second round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against either top-seeded Catawba (25-5) or eighth-seeded UNC Pembroke (22-9). The Bears have defeated Catawba two out of three times this season, including in the semifinals of the SAC tournament last week.

The Southeast Regional championship is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at Catawba College. The winner of the Southeast Regional will move on to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

Other teams in the Southeast Region are as follows: No. 2 Wingate (22-7), No. 3 Georgia Southwestern (24-6), No. 6 USC Aiken (18-11) and No. 7 North Georgia (19-10).

A win Friday would give the Bears only their second NCAA tournament victory in program history. Their last NCAA tournament win was a 69-58 triumph over Anderson (South Carolina) in 2009.

The Bears’ most recent trip to the NCAA tournament came in 2014, when they earned the top seed in the Southeast Region but fell to Armstrong Atlantic State by a 64-56 final.

The Southeast Regional tournament will be streamed online at www.flohoops.com and games can be watched either live or after they are completed. A paid subscription is required to watch games via the website or the FloSports app.

BASEBALL

No. 24 Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps road series at Anderson: The 24th-ranked Bears began SAC play with a trip to Anderson, South Carolina, this past weekend for a three-game series against the Trojans. Following a 9-2 victory in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, LR won 14-7 in Game 2 before taking Sunday’s series finale by an 11-10 score to move to 16-5 overall and 3-0 in league contests.

The Bears outhit Anderson (9-11, 0-3 SAC) 13-5 in Saturday’s opener, receiving a solo home run from Tyler McPeak to go with two hits apiece from Cole Laskowski, Cole Stanford, Mason Maxwell, Wade Cuda and Zach Evans and one hit each from Blake Bean and Sal Carricato.

Starter Joshua Lanham (3-1) was the winning pitcher in the 9-2 victory, tossing six innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball with eight strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman. Caleb Cockerham provided the Bears with two innings of relief, while Cole Bramhall struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

In Game 2 of Saturday’s twin bill, LR finished with 16 hits. Evans hit a two-run homer, while Cuda recorded a solo shot and Laskowski and Bryce Stober notched three hits apiece.

In addition to two hits each from Evans, Cuda and Bean, the Bears also received one hit apiece from Stanford, Maxwell, Carricato and Nathan Kidder in Game 2. Meanwhile, Jackson Reid (3-0) earned the win thanks to five innings of four-run (three earned), seven-hit ball with six strikeouts and three walks.

Evans hit another two-run homer in Sunday’s finale, during which both teams tallied 15 hits. Bean led the Bears with three hits, while Laskowski, Cuda, Stober and Carricato had two hits apiece.

Other players recording hits for the Bears during Sunday’s contest included McPeak, Stanford and Maxwell. LR trailed 6-0 through two innings before rallying to tie things at 8-all in the top of the fifth, grabbing a 10-8 advantage in the sixth and breaking a 10-all tie with an RBI double from Bean in the ninth.

Andrew Patrick, Spencer Floyd, Andy Cook, Michael Allen and Braden Houston were the pitchers used by LR on Sunday, with Houston earning the win to improve to 3-0 on the year. He threw the final three innings, giving up a pair of unearned runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

LR has now played six doubleheaders in 2023, and the Bears are 11-1 in such contests. They returned home on Tuesday for a single game against Catawba, which will be followed by three road games against Emory & Henry this weekend when the teams play a single game on Friday at 2 p.m. and two games beginning on Saturday at noon.

Anderson visited Newberry on Tuesday before traveling to Coker this weekend. Following a single game on Friday at 3 p.m., the teams will take part in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.