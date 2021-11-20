LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball wins first SAC tournament since 2015

The 10th-ranked and second-seeded Bulldogs took a bite out of the visiting Bears in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday in Bowie, Maryland. Bowie State never trailed in the contest after taking a 7-0 lead on a 65-yard touchdown run from Ja’rome Johnson less than 2 1/2 minutes in.

L-R (8-3) briefly pulled within four points on a 40-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs (11-1) countered with a 70-yard interception return for a TD from Tevin Singleton before tacking on a 34-yard field goal from Alen Omerhodzic to carry a 17-3 advantage into halftime. Johnson then notched a 48-yard TD run in the third quarter to extend the lead.

Following a 39-yard TD pass from L-R’s Grayson Willingham to Jordan Payne with nine seconds left in the third quarter, Bowie State capped the scoring with a 15-yard scoring scamper from Calil Wilkins at the 5:33 mark of the fourth. Johnson and Wilkins finished with 147 and 101 rushing yards, respectively, while the Bulldogs’ defense held L-R’s Dwayne McGee to a season-low 71 yards on 23 carries.

Willingham completed 27 of 45 passes for 343 yards, but was intercepted twice in his final game for the Bears. Payne and Kelin Parsons finished with 127 and 109 receiving yards, respectively, as they combined for 15 catches.