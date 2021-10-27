LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball wins as Bewick notches 1,000th career dig

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team easily dispatched Lincoln Memorial on the road Tuesday, earning a straight-set victory in the South Atlantic Conference matchup. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16.
Senior libero Rachel Bewick recorded her 1,000th career dig for the Bears (15-5, 10-2 SAC) in the middle of the first set, finishing with 18 in the match after setting the program record for single-match digs with 42 in L-R’s previous contest. Ashley Hawkins led the Bears with 12 kills and she also had seven digs, while Braelyn Faust added nine kills and five blocks to go with seven kills and four blocks from Colette Romp and seven kills and 12 digs from Taylor Prall.
Mackenzie Hulsey chipped in nine digs and 23 assists for L-R, which also received 10 assists from Helen Hamilton. The Bears won a road match against the Railsplitters (7-15, 3-9) for the first time since 2017, moving to 19-13 all-time against Lincoln Memorial.
L-R returns home for the first time since Oct. 2 when it hosts Catawba on Friday at 5 p.m., and the Bears are also scheduled to entertain Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the Railsplitters host Anderson (South Carolina) on Friday at 5 p.m. before hosting Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Lenoir-Rhyne finishes third at Flagler Fall Slam
The Bears came in third out of 16 teams during the two-day Flagler Fall Slam on Monday and Tuesday at Marsh Creek Country Club in St. Augustine, Florida. L-R’s top four scorers totaled 607 strokes (31-over-par) to finish six shots behind first-place Limestone (601) and three shots behind runner-up Anderson (604).
Individually, L-R had four players finish in the top 23. Katie Sibley led the way with a two-day total of 149 (5-over) to tie for fourth after shooting a 77 on Monday and a 72 on Tuesday, while Marta Cervero tied for 13th with a 153 (75, 78).
The Bears’ Megan Robb (76, 80) and Beatriz Espelosin (78, 78) shot 156s to tie for 23rd, with Eleni Diakou also competing for L-R. Diakou shot an 85 in the first round and a 73 in the second to tie for 37th with a total score of 158.
L-R will return to action in the spring.