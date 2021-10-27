LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball wins as Bewick notches 1,000th career dig

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team easily dispatched Lincoln Memorial on the road Tuesday, earning a straight-set victory in the South Atlantic Conference matchup. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16.

Senior libero Rachel Bewick recorded her 1,000th career dig for the Bears (15-5, 10-2 SAC) in the middle of the first set, finishing with 18 in the match after setting the program record for single-match digs with 42 in L-R’s previous contest. Ashley Hawkins led the Bears with 12 kills and she also had seven digs, while Braelyn Faust added nine kills and five blocks to go with seven kills and four blocks from Colette Romp and seven kills and 12 digs from Taylor Prall.

Mackenzie Hulsey chipped in nine digs and 23 assists for L-R, which also received 10 assists from Helen Hamilton. The Bears won a road match against the Railsplitters (7-15, 3-9) for the first time since 2017, moving to 19-13 all-time against Lincoln Memorial.

L-R returns home for the first time since Oct. 2 when it hosts Catawba on Friday at 5 p.m., and the Bears are also scheduled to entertain Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the Railsplitters host Anderson (South Carolina) on Friday at 5 p.m. before hosting Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m.

