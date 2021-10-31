LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball uses 12-0 run to sweep Catawba

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team fell behind by seven points in the second set but scored 12 unanswered points and went on to sweep Catawba during Friday’s home match in Hickory. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-13.
The Bears improved to 16-5 overall and 11-2 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Indians dropped to 9-10 and 6-7.
Taylor Prall finished with 12 kills and 18 digs for L-R, which also got nine kills from Braelyn Faust and a team-high 20 digs from Rachel Bewick. Mackenzie Hulsey added a huge performance for the Bears, finishing with nine kills, one block, three digs and 17 assists.
Following its eighth consecutive victory over Catawba, L-R hosted Queens on Saturday before visiting Coker next Friday at 7 p.m. and Wingate next Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCERLenoir-Rhyne 2, No. 20 Chowan 1
The Bears rallied to upset the Hawks at home this past Wednesday in Hickory, earning an overtime win over their nationally ranked nonconference opponents. L-R moved to 8-4-1, while Chowan fell to 10-3-1.
Chowan’s Toby Sims scored the first goal of the contest on a penalty kick in the 27th minute. However, L-R tied the score in the 50th minute when Dani Fernandez found the back of the net on a header off an assist from Harri Rowe. The match remained knotted at 1-all until the final minute of overtime, when Nicolas Bohigues found Jaime De Manuel for the go-ahead goal.
L-R outshot the Hawks 14-8 and held them without a shot attempt in the overtime period. Juan Basabe recorded his first win in goal for the Bears after making two saves in the first half.
The Bears hosted SAC foe Wingate on Saturday before entertaining league adversary Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.