LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball uses 12-0 run to sweep Catawba

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team fell behind by seven points in the second set but scored 12 unanswered points and went on to sweep Catawba during Friday’s home match in Hickory. Set scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-13.

The Bears improved to 16-5 overall and 11-2 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Indians dropped to 9-10 and 6-7.

Taylor Prall finished with 12 kills and 18 digs for L-R, which also got nine kills from Braelyn Faust and a team-high 20 digs from Rachel Bewick. Mackenzie Hulsey added a huge performance for the Bears, finishing with nine kills, one block, three digs and 17 assists.

Following its eighth consecutive victory over Catawba, L-R hosted Queens on Saturday before visiting Coker next Friday at 7 p.m. and Wingate next Saturday at 2 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCERLenoir-Rhyne 2, No. 20 Chowan 1

The Bears rallied to upset the Hawks at home this past Wednesday in Hickory, earning an overtime win over their nationally ranked nonconference opponents. L-R moved to 8-4-1, while Chowan fell to 10-3-1.