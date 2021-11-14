LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball sweeps Newberry on Senior Night

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team capped the regular season with a straight-set home win over Newberry on Senior Night Friday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-20, 27-25 and 25-16. The Bears moved to 8-0 at Shuford Gymnasium this fall to finish the regular season with an unbeaten home record for the first time in program history.
Now 19-7 overall and 14-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, L-R will host a SAC tournament quarterfinal match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Newberry will be on the road after falling to 12-14 overall and 6-12 in SAC play.
Taylor Prall led the Bears with 12 kills, while Alannah Thomas and Colette Romp added 10 apiece. Braelyn Faust and Ashley Hawkins each had two aces, with Rachel Bewick notching 12 digs and Helen Hamilton and Mackenzie Hulsey finishing with 17 and 11 assists, respectively. Emma Clark was L-R’s leading blocker with four.
Natasha Bannister paced the Wolves with 17 kills, while Avery Webb chipped in 16 digs and 34 assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Queens 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0
The Bears were eliminated by the Royals in the semifinals of the SAC tournament on Friday in Matthews, with Queens’ Nia Gaither registering the only goal with less than a minute remaining in double overtime to give the second-seeded Royals the narrowest of victories over third-seeded L-R. Queens improved to 15-3-1, while the Bears dropped to 11-5-2.
L-R outshot Queens 12-11, but the Royals held a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks and both teams committed 15 fouls. The loss ended a three-match winning streak for the Bears against Queens, but L-R still holds an 11-8-2 edge in the all-time series.
Queens faces top-seeded Catawba in the SAC tournament championship contest today at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Emmanuel (Georgia) 80, Lenoir-Rhyne 65
The Bears dropped their season opener at the hands of the Lions on the first day of the SAC/Peach Belt Crossover Friday at Curry Arena in Charlotte. The loss was L-R’s first in the SAC/Peach Belt Crossover since 2017.
Tim Steele was the leading scorer for L-R (0-1) with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Jalen Johnson added 11 points and Kevin Kangu had 10. Johnson also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Four different players reached double figures in scoring for Emmanuel (1-0), which received 15 points apiece from Kelvin Jones and Tyonn Stuckey. Isaiah Foster finished with 12 points on 4-for-4 from 3-point range, while Chris Dees scored 11 points and Jones added a team-high eight rebounds.
L-R finished the SAC/Peach Belt Crossover with a game against Young Harris on Saturday before hosting Wingate in both teams’ SAC opener on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. As for Emmanuel, it faced Bridgewater State on Saturday before visiting Peach Belt Conference foe Regis College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.