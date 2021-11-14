LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball sweeps Newberry on Senior Night

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team capped the regular season with a straight-set home win over Newberry on Senior Night Friday in Hickory, earning set victories of 25-20, 27-25 and 25-16. The Bears moved to 8-0 at Shuford Gymnasium this fall to finish the regular season with an unbeaten home record for the first time in program history.

Now 19-7 overall and 14-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, L-R will host a SAC tournament quarterfinal match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Newberry will be on the road after falling to 12-14 overall and 6-12 in SAC play.

Taylor Prall led the Bears with 12 kills, while Alannah Thomas and Colette Romp added 10 apiece. Braelyn Faust and Ashley Hawkins each had two aces, with Rachel Bewick notching 12 digs and Helen Hamilton and Mackenzie Hulsey finishing with 17 and 11 assists, respectively. Emma Clark was L-R’s leading blocker with four.

Natasha Bannister paced the Wolves with 17 kills, while Avery Webb chipped in 16 digs and 34 assists.

