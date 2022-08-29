LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball splits with Barton, USC Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team participated in a season-opening tri-match on Saturday at the University of South Carolina at Aiken, defeating Barton in straight sets in the afternoon before being swept by USC Aiken in the nightcap.

Against Barton, the Bears won by set scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-20. Meanwhile, in the match against USC Aiken, LR fell by set scores of 25-21, 31-29 and 25-21.

Individual stat leaders for LR (1-1) in the victory over Barton were Ashley Hawkins with 14 kills, Hawkins and Bailey Carpenter with two aces apiece, Emma Clark with three blocks, Hawkins and Carpenter with 13 digs apiece and Mackenzie Hulsey with 25 assists.

In the loss to USC Aiken, LR received nine kills from Hawkins, three aces from Carpenter, four blocks apiece from Colette Romp and Braelyn Faust, 17 digs from Carpenter and 25 assists from Hulsey.

The Bears visit South Atlantic Conference foe Coker on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Lees-McRae 2: The fourth-ranked Bears tied the host Bobcats in LR’s season opener on Saturday in Banner Elk, scoring a goal in each half while allowing a pair of second-half goals. Elin Hansson scored both goals for the Bears, first off an assist from Evan O’Leary in the seventh minute and later on an unassisted goal in the 85th.

Lees-McRae (0-1-1) received a goal from Taylor Barrineau on a penalty kick in the 66th minute, while an unassisted goal from Priscilla Mawi made it 2-1 in the 76th. Hansson’s second goal of the match later clinched the tie for LR (0-0-1).

The Bears moved to 5-0-1 in their last six season openers, and they also remained unbeaten against Lees-McRae in their last 10 meetings by moving to 9-0-1. LR opens its home slate on Friday at 7 p.m. against No. 18 Florida Tech, while the Bobcats visit Newberry next Saturday at 7 p.m.