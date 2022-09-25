LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball gets back in win column

After having a six-match winning streak snapped at Wingate a few days prior, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team bounced back with a straight-set victory over visiting Emory & Henry on Friday in Hickory. Thanks to set wins of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-17, the Bears extended their home winning streak to a program-record 14 matches.

LR (9-4, 5-1 South Atlantic Conference) got nine kills and three digs from Emmaleigh Allen, while Colette Romp added eight kills, three blocks and four digs and Emma Clark had five kills and four blocks. Ashley Hawkins and Braelyn Faust each had three aces to lead the Bears behind the service line, with Bailey Carpenter notching a team-high nine digs and Mackenzie Hulsey registering five digs and 23 assists.

Friday’s contest represented the first-ever meeting between Bears and Wasps (1-12, 1-6), the latter of whom joined the SAC this year after reclassifying from Division III to Division II. The win was LR’s sixth sweep of the season.

After hosting SAC opponent UVA Wise on Saturday, LR entertains Catawba in another league match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Emory & Henry visited nonconference Southern Wesleyan on Saturday before traveling to another nonconference foe, North Greenville, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lenoir-Rhyne men, women finish second at Queen City Invite: The LR men’s and women’s cross country teams both finished second during the Queen City Invite hosted by Queens on Friday in Charlotte. The Bears posted 58 points to finish behind first-place Reinhardt (47) on the men’s side, while the LR women totaled 67 points to finish behind first-place Milligan (29).

Individually, Jacob Parkinson led the LR men with an overall first-place time of 25:26.00. Lewis Budgen ran the race in 25:40:00 to finish third overall, while Noah Julian (26:51.00) was 11th, Jon Lakeman (27:24.00) was 22nd and Harrison Hickman (27:35.00) was 25th.

On the women’s side, the Bears’ Janet Kwambai recorded an overall third-place time of 17:51.00. Kathrin Polke was 19th with a time of 18:42.00, while Eliska Rihova (18:55.00) was 22nd, Elizabeth Kessler (19:00.00) was 26th and Claudia Romagosa (19:07.00) was 28th.

LR returns to Charlotte for Queens’ Royal Challenge on Oct. 7 at 5:05 p.m.