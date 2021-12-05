LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball falls in 5 sets in regional title match

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team won the opening set and rallied to force a fifth set after falling behind two sets to one, but ultimately lost to Augusta (Georgia) in five sets in the Southeast Regional championship on Saturday at the Abney Athletic Center on the campus of Anderson University. The Bears earned a 25-23 victory in the first set, lost the next two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-22, won the fourth set 26-24 and lost the fifth set by a 15-9 final.

The top-seeded Bears end the season at 24-8, while the sixth-seeded Jaguars are now 25-8 and will next play in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Augusta will face second-seeded Tampa (Florida) in the Elite Eight on Thursday after the Spartans moved to 31-2 with a four-set victory over No. 1 West Florida in Saturday’s South Regional title match.

Taylor Prall finished with 14 kills and 18 digs for L-R, which also received 12 kills and 15 digs from Ashley Hawkins. Mackenzie Hulsey set a Bears NCAA tournament record with 45 assists, while Rachel Bewick had 36 digs before exiting with an injury in the fifth set.