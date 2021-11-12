LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball falls in 4 sets at Mars Hill

MARS HILL — The Lenoir Rhyne volleyball team suffered a four-set road loss at the hands of Mars Hill on Tuesday, winning the first set by a 25-12 score before losing the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-22. The Lions improved to 21-10 overall and 9-8 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bears are now 18-7 and 13-4.

L-R’s Taylor Prall recorded a match-high 19 kills — including nine in the opening set — to go with 13 digs, while Ashley Hawkins added 11 kills and 21 digs. Colette Romp chipped in eight kills, six blocks and six digs for the Bears, who also received three kills apiece from Emma Clark and Braelyn Faust, 26 digs from Rachel Bewick, 19 assists from Helen Hamilton and 15 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey.

Grace Lilly paced Mars Hill with 17 kills and Sarah Goddard had 14, and they each added 12 digs. Ully Martins and Jordan Schmucker contributed 42 and 16 digs, respectively, with Schmucker also providing 39 assists.

L-R ends the regular season with a home match against Newberry tonight at 7 p.m.