LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball falls in 4 sets at Mars Hill

MARS HILL — The Lenoir Rhyne volleyball team suffered a four-set road loss at the hands of Mars Hill on Tuesday, winning the first set by a 25-12 score before losing the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-22. The Lions improved to 21-10 overall and 9-8 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bears are now 18-7 and 13-4.
L-R’s Taylor Prall recorded a match-high 19 kills — including nine in the opening set — to go with 13 digs, while Ashley Hawkins added 11 kills and 21 digs. Colette Romp chipped in eight kills, six blocks and six digs for the Bears, who also received three kills apiece from Emma Clark and Braelyn Faust, 26 digs from Rachel Bewick, 19 assists from Helen Hamilton and 15 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey.
Grace Lilly paced Mars Hill with 17 kills and Sarah Goddard had 14, and they each added 12 digs. Ully Martins and Jordan Schmucker contributed 42 and 16 digs, respectively, with Schmucker also providing 39 assists.
L-R ends the regular season with a home match against Newberry tonight at 7 p.m.
Lester, Gavaghan, Fernandez nab SAC weekly awardsThree Lenoir-Rhyne student-athletes collected SAC AstroTurf Player of the Week awards this week. Sophomore Deondre Lester was named special teams player of the week in football, while sophomore Kara Gavaghan was the offensive player of the week in women’s soccer and senior Dani Fernandez was the defensive player of the week in men’s soccer.
A native of Washington, Georgia, Lester had four kickoff returns for 121 yards including a season-long 51-yard return in the Bears’ 56-20 win over Barton last Saturday. He averaged 30.3 yards per return and added four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver.
Gavaghan, who calls La Crosse, Wisconsin home, scored a pair of goals in L-R’s 3-2 win over Carson-Newman in the regular-season finale on Nov. 3. Her second goal came in the 37th minute and was the eventual match-winner.
A Madrid, Spain native, Fernandez anchored the Bears’ defense in a 2-0 shutout of Carson-Newman in the regular-season finale on Nov. 3. Additionally, he scored L-R’s first goal off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 24th minute.