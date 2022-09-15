LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball extends win streak to 5

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team won its fifth straight match on Wednesday, defeating host Anderson in four sets. Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 13-25 and 25-18.

The Bears (7-3, 3-0 South Atlantic Conference) received at least eight kills from five different players. Ashley Hawkins had 11 kills, 11 digs and two aces, while Emma Clark had 11 kills and three blocks, Emmaleigh Allen had nine kills, nine digs and three blocks, Colette Romp had eight kills and three blocks and Braelyn Faust had eight kills and two aces.

Bailey Carpenter led LR with 19 digs, with Mackenzie Hulsey and Rachel Wildermuth finishing with 20 and 19 assists, respectively. Wildermuth also had eight digs, while Jaden Vaughn registered eight digs and three aces.

The Bears visit Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Trojans (9-3, 3-2) host Newberry on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNC Pembroke 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The Bears couldn’t hold a halftime lead at home Wednesday in Hickory. Kara Gavaghan gave the Bears a 1-0 advantage on a goal in the 32nd minute, but the Braves countered with a pair of second-half goals.

Mercy Bell tied things at 1-all on a goal off an assist from Ashleigh Harris in the 56th minute, and she also scored the go-ahead goal for UNC Pembroke (5-1) in the 79th. The Braves took 14 shots in the contest and put eight on goal, while LR (2-2-1) took 13 shots and put five on goal.

Goalkeeper S.A. Phillips had six saves for the Bears, who host SAC foe Limestone on Saturday at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the Braves host Tennessee’s King University on Saturday at 11 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Limestone 4, No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The visiting Saints handed the Bears their first loss of the season on Wednesday in Hickory, building a 2-0 lead at the half before adding two more goals in the second half. LR’s Luis Hernandez scored off an assist from Adrian Martina 43 seconds in, but Limestone recorded the final four goals of the match.

Mark Radoki scored the first-half goals for the Saints (1-1-3, 1-0-1 SAC) off assists from Stefan Roeb and Angelo Fabricio, while Falk Jorch scored off an assist from Antonio Ferreira in the 59th minute and Antonio Ferreira scored off an assist from Ruben Carvalho in the 65th. Limestone took 13 shots and put six on goal, with LR (4-1-1, 2-1) putting six of its 17 shots on goal.

Limestone hosts SAC foe Newberry next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., while LR visits nonconference Belmont Abbey on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Note: Lenoir-Rhyne men's soccer players Adrian Martina (forward) and Juan Basabe (goalkeeper) were named the SAC's players of the week for matches played last week. Martina was chosen as the conference's top offensive player, while Basabe was selected as its top defensive player.