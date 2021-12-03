LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball cruises past Francis Marion to open NCAA tourney

ANDERSON, S.C. — The top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team began the NCAA Division II tournament with a sweep of eighth-seeded Francis Marion on Thursday at Abney Athletic Center on the campus of Anderson University. The Bears won their opening-round match by set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-16.
L-R (23-7) was led by 13 kills and 17 digs from Taylor Prall, with Colette Romp adding 11 kills and Alannah Thomas chipping in nine. The Bears’ victory marked their first NCAA tournament win since 2015.
L-R’s Rachel Bewick led all players in digs with 13, while Mackenzie Hulsey dished out a match-high 36 assists. Meanwhile, Francis Marion (21-11) was paced by 10 kills from Gracie Davis, 11 digs from Zoie Larkins and 26 assists from Kaylee Gillespie.
The Bears are now 3-4 all-time in NCAA tournament matches. L-R will face fourth-seeded Wingate (24-4) in the second round today at 5 p.m. at Anderson after the Bulldogs swept No. 5 Flagler in the opening round.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carson-Newman 80, Lenoir-Rhyne 65
The Bears dropped a road game against the Eagles on Wednesday in Jefferson City, Tennessee, falling to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the South Atlantic Conference. On the other side, Carson-Newman improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Brandi Hudson and Tilda Lindstrom recorded career highs of 18 and 14 points, respectively, but L-R committed a season-high 25 turnovers inside the Eagles’ Holt Fieldhouse. Hanna McClung was also in double figures for the Bears with 12 points, while Hudson had a team-high seven rebounds to go with four assists.
Reigning SAC player of the year Braelyn Wykle led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting for Carson-Newman. She also dished out four assists to go with four steals.
Carson-Newman’s Lindsey Taylor also finished with double digits in scoring, recording 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting. The Eagles led 21-17 after the first quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 61-50 entering the fourth period.
L-R’s next contest will be a road game at 14th-ranked Catawba on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., while Carson-Newman hosts Anderson on Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Carson-Newman 72, Lenoir-Rhyne 57
The Eagles handed the visiting Bears a 15-point defeat on Wednesday in Jefferson City, Tennessee, upping their overall record to 4-3 and their SAC mark to 2-2. As for L-R, it is now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in league contests.
Carson-Newman led from start to finish, receiving 14 points and 10 rebounds from Thomas Bryant to go with 12 points and five boards from EJ Bush. Caleb Bridgewater added 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.
L-R was led by a game-high 18 points from TJ Nesmith, who was 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 at the free-throw line. Kevin Kangu added 17 points and a game-high five 3-pointers for the Bears.
After falling to 11-23 all-time in Jefferson City, Tennessee, L-R returns to action on Saturday when it visits Division I East Tennessee State in an exhibition game that is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Carson-Newman also plays on Saturday, with a home contest against Anderson set for a 4 p.m. tipoff.