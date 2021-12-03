LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball cruises past Francis Marion to open NCAA tourney

Brandi Hudson and Tilda Lindstrom recorded career highs of 18 and 14 points, respectively, but L-R committed a season-high 25 turnovers inside the Eagles’ Holt Fieldhouse. Hanna McClung was also in double figures for the Bears with 12 points, while Hudson had a team-high seven rebounds to go with four assists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reigning SAC player of the year Braelyn Wykle led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting for Carson-Newman. She also dished out four assists to go with four steals.

Carson-Newman’s Lindsey Taylor also finished with double digits in scoring, recording 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting. The Eagles led 21-17 after the first quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 61-50 entering the fourth period.

L-R’s next contest will be a road game at 14th-ranked Catawba on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., while Carson-Newman hosts Anderson on Saturday at 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Carson-Newman 72, Lenoir-Rhyne 57

The Eagles handed the visiting Bears a 15-point defeat on Wednesday in Jefferson City, Tennessee, upping their overall record to 4-3 and their SAC mark to 2-2. As for L-R, it is now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in league contests.