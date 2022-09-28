LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball beats Catawba in straight sets

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team continued its home success with a straight-set victory over Catawba on Tuesday in Hickory. The win was the Bears’ 16th in a row at Shuford Arena and was their third straight sweep following 3-0 victories over Emory & Henry and UVA Wise last Friday and Saturday, respectively.

LR (11-4, 7-1 South Atlantic Conference) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-14 on Tuesday, with Colette Romp notching a match-high 11 kills to go with four digs and a pair of blocks. The Bears also received seven kills, four digs and two aces from Emmaleigh Allen and five kills apiece from Ashley Hawkins, Braelyn Faust and Emma Clark.

Hawkins also had five digs, three aces and two blocks, while Clark and Faust chipped in three and two blocks, respectively. Additionally, Bailey Carpenter led LR in digs with eight and Mackenzie Husley paced the Bears in assists with 30.

LR hosts Mars Hill on Friday at 6 p.m. before hosting Tusculum on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Indians (3-10, 1-5) host Lincoln Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m. before entertaining Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Parkinson named runner of the week: Bears sophomore Jacob Parkinson has been named the SAC men’s cross country runner of the week for meets held last week. A native of Lincoln, United Kingdom, Parkinson won the Queen City Invite last Friday in Charlotte.

Parkinson finished with a time of 25:26.00 in the 8K event hosted by Queens. In addition to capturing first place individual honors, he also helped the Bears finish second as a team.

LR’s cross country squad returns to Charlotte on Oct. 7 for the Royal Challenge. The meet begins at 5:05 p.m.