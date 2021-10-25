LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball adds two more victories

AIKEN, S.C. — After splitting a pair of five-set matches on the first day of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team earned two wins on Saturday. The Bears topped Lander in three sets before overcoming a 2-0 deficit to defeat USC Aiken in five sets.
L-R is now 14-5 on the season following a 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Lander and a 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-11, 15-11 win over USC Aiken. Taylor Prall moved into second place in the L-R record books with 16 kills in the opener, while Rachel Bewick broke the program’s single-match record with 42 digs in the second contest.
Ashley Hawkins added 12 kills and 16 digs against Lander, with Emma Clark chipping in eight kills and two blocks and Bewick registering 20 digs. In addition to Bewick’s digs output in the second match, the Bears also received 20 kills and 20 digs from Prall, 12 kills and eight blocks from Clark and 15 kills and 17 digs from Hawkins for her third straight double-double.
L-R returns to SAC play when it visits Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
L-R women finish third, men sixth during SAC championship: The Bears competed in the SAC championship meet on Saturday at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte. The L-R women totaled 96 points to finish third behind first-place Wingate with 27 and second-place Queens with 43, while the men came in sixth with 180 points behind first-place Wingate with 24, second-place Queens with 60, third-place Catawba with 87, fourth-place Anderson (South Carolina) with 87 and fifth-place Lincoln Memorial with 129.
The top five finishers for L-R on the women’s side were Janet Kwambai with a fourth-place time of 21:29, Kylie Dahlberg with a 14th-place time of 22:34, Kathrin Polke with a 22nd-place time of 23:01, Elizabeth Kessler with a 27th-place time of 23:19 and Caroline Hilliard with a 29th-place time of 23:36. In the men’s race, the Bears’ top five finishers were 27th-place Jacob Parkinson (25:43), 29th-place Lewis Budgen (25:43), 39th-place Harrison Hickman (26:36), 40th-place Noah Julian (26:37) and 45th-place Sean Incardona (26:50).
SAC teams will now prepare for the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals on Nov. 6 at Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Newberry 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Wolves defeated the visiting Bears in double overtime on Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina. A goal by Newberry’s Jaidyn Jacobs in the 102nd minute accounted for the only score of the match.
L-R (9-3-2, 7-2 SAC) outshot Newberry (5-9, 4-5) 17-7, including a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Bears also took nine corners as compared to six for the Wolves, who committed 20 fouls in the contest against 12 fouls by L-R.
After having a three-match winning streak snapped, L-R hosts SAC foe Wingate next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Wolves will look for their fifth victory in six matches when they host nonconference USC Aiken on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Newberry 2, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The Wolves doubled up the Bears at home Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina, getting goals from Harry McDonnell and Ethan Orozco to improve to 3-11 overall and 3-6 in SAC contests. Diego Delgado scored L-R’s only goal off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 44th minute.
The Bears (7-4-1, 5-3-1 SAC) suffered their first SAC road loss since a 1-0 loss to Wingate on Oct. 19, 2019, and the defeat also snapped a five-match winning streak against Newberry. Victor Cascon played his 70th career contest for L-R, which ties him for sixth all-time among Bears players.
L-R hosts nonconference Chowan on Wednesday at 3 p.m., while Newberry travels to SAC opponent Mars Hill next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.