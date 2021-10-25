LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Volleyball adds two more victories

AIKEN, S.C. — After splitting a pair of five-set matches on the first day of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team earned two wins on Saturday. The Bears topped Lander in three sets before overcoming a 2-0 deficit to defeat USC Aiken in five sets.

L-R is now 14-5 on the season following a 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Lander and a 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-11, 15-11 win over USC Aiken. Taylor Prall moved into second place in the L-R record books with 16 kills in the opener, while Rachel Bewick broke the program’s single-match record with 42 digs in the second contest.

Ashley Hawkins added 12 kills and 16 digs against Lander, with Emma Clark chipping in eight kills and two blocks and Bewick registering 20 digs. In addition to Bewick’s digs output in the second match, the Bears also received 20 kills and 20 digs from Prall, 12 kills and eight blocks from Clark and 15 kills and 17 digs from Hawkins for her third straight double-double.

L-R returns to SAC play when it visits Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

