BOONE — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team capped the regular season with a trip to Appalachian State for the App State Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Bears had several noteworthy finishes, led by a third-place time of 53.91 seconds from Jacob Wadsworth in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

LR also got a pair of top-five finishes from Lewis Budgen (fourth; 10:30.75) and Noah Julian (fifth; 10:39.59) in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, while Olivia Jackson recorded a toss of 11.31 meters in the women’s shot put to finish fifth and Sofia Ulanday came in sixth in the women’s long jump after covering 5.10 meters. The Bears added a seventh-place mark of 33.46 meters from Marlesia Walker in the women’s discus throw, with Savannah Nippa coming in 10th with a toss of 29.47 meters.

The remaining top-10 finisher for LR was Alexis Taylor, who posted a 10th-place time of 6:00.42 in the women’s 1,500-meter run.

The South Atlantic Conference championship meet takes place today and Thursday at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Memorial eliminates No. 18 Lenoir-Rhyne from SAC tournament: The 18th-ranked Bears hosted the opening weekend of the SAC tournament, which began on Friday in Hickory after Thursday’s contests were rained out. The double-elimination event saw LR finish 1-1 on the opening day before also posting a 1-1 record on Saturday, with the Railsplitters defeating the Bears by a 4-1 final to knock them out of the league tournament.

The Bears (36-12) took down Limestone 13-5 in six innings in Friday’s first game, receiving three hits including two home runs from Katelyn Rackard to go with three hits including a grand slam from Julia Mardigian and three hits including a solo shot from Cassidy Wall, two hits from Lauren Jackson and one hit apiece from Lora Beth Wood, Talon LaClair and Kaylan Brown. Morgan Beeler was the winning pitcher thanks to six innings of five-run, four-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks.

LR then lost 10-5 at the hands of Lincoln Memorial, with LaClair notching two hits including a two-run homer and Wood adding a solo blast. The Bears also received one hit each from Rackard, Wall and Anna Blume.

The Bears bounced back with an 11-5 victory over Catawba in Saturday’s opener, totaling 12 hits as a team thanks to three hits from Mardigian, two hits including a two-run homer from Blume, a two-run homer from LaClair, solo shots from Brown and Faith Carrigan and one hit each from Rackard, Wood, Jackson and Lauren Rakes. The winning pitcher was Beeler, who moved to 22-4 following seven innings of five-run (four earned), seven-hit ball with nine strikeouts and five walks.

In the 4-1 loss to Lincoln Memorial, LR got two hits from Carrigan, a solo homer from Jackson and one hit each from Rackard, Mardigian, Wall and Brown. With the victory, the Railsplitters (34-22) advanced to the best-of-three SAC championship series, which begins today at 1 p.m. at Wingate.

BASEBALL

Newberry ousts Lenoir-Rhyne from SAC tournament: The top-seeded Wolves eliminated the Bears from the SAC tournament on Sunday in Newberry, South Carolina, with LR finishing the double-elimination event with a 2-2 record. Newberry topped the Bears by a 7-6 score and ultimately advanced to the best-of-three league championship series against Lincoln Memorial, which starts on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.

LR (38-16) defeated Carson-Newman 7-3 in its opening game of the SAC tournament on Friday, getting two hits from Sal Carricato and one apiece from Blake Bean, Cole Laskowski and Zach Evans. Braden Houston was the winning pitcher following 3 1/3 innings of one-run, four-hit relief during which he had three strikeouts and no walks.

In a 6-1 loss to Newberry on Saturday, the Bears received three hits from Carricato and one each from Bean, Laskowski, Evans, Tyler McPeak, Wade Cuda and Cole Stanford. Then LR took down Carson-Newman by a 7-4 score thanks to three hits from Evans, two hits each from Carricato, Laskowski and Cole Nelson and one hit apiece from Bean, Cuda, McPeak and Stanford, with Joshua Lanham (6-3) picking up the win on the mound following 7 2/3 innings of four-run (two earned), seven-hit ball with two strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman and Spencer Floyd earning his fourth save.

In the second loss to the Wolves (39-9), LR got one hit apiece from Bean, Cuda, Stanford, Evans and Nelson. Houston was the losing pitcher as his record moved to 4-4 on the year.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 9 Limestone 14, No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 8: The ninth-ranked Saints beat the fifth-ranked Bears by six goals in the championship game of the SAC tournament on Monday in Matthews. Despite the loss, LR received two goals each from Myles Moffat and Toron Eccleston, one goal apiece from Kyle Hatcher, John Paulus, Bryce Reece and Tommy Aguilar, two assists from Evan Voss and one assist each from Will Canata, Riley Seay and Jarrett Huff.

Goalie Rob Pensabene added 15 saves for the Bears (14-3), who advanced to the title contest courtesy of a 17-8 victory over 17th-ranked Newberry in Saturday’s semifinal round. Against the Wolves, LR got five goals and one assist from Moffat, four goals from Canata, two goals and three assists from Eccleston, two goals and two assists from Hatcher, two goals and one assist from Voss, one goal and three assists from Reece, one goal and one assist from Huff, one assist from Nate Ashley and 15 saves from Pensabene.

Following the win over LR, Limestone is now 14-4 on the season entering Friday’s 8 p.m. home game against nonconference Belmont Abbey.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UVA Wise 8, Lenoir-Rhyne 7: The Cavaliers edged the visiting Bears in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament on April 25 in Wise, Virginia, with LR getting two goals from both Chloe Christensen and Kaitlyn Cavanaugh to go with one goal and two assists from Jolan Morey, one goal and one assist from Alexa Burghardt and one goal from Ellie Campbell. Goalie Teanna Sieben added 14 saves for the Bears, who were 7-11 this season.

On the other side, UVA Wise (11-7) ended up losing to top-seeded and eventual tournament champion Wingate in the semifinals.