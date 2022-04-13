LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Track and field finishes 1st during home meet

The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team came in first during the LR Bears Invitational this past Friday through Sunday in Hickory. The Bears’ women’s squad finished first with 260 points, while the men’s team took first with 201 points.
Ten teams posted scores on the women’s side, while nine teams recorded scores in the men’s competition.
First-place finishers for the Bears were as follows:
Women’s hammer throw: Olivia Jackson, 44.41 meters
Men’s hammer throw: Dalton Hatley, 43.63 meters
Women’s discus throw: Marlesia Walker, 37.49 meters
Women’s high jump: Maigan Bowman, 1.61 meters
Men’s triple jump: Nick Henriques, 14.63 meters
Women’s shot put: Olivia Jackson, 11.77 meters
Women’s pole vault: Pearl Ballard, 3.00 meters
Men’s pole vault: Chris Reichenbach, 4.35 meters
Men’s 400-meter hurdles: Jacob Wadsworth, 54.31 seconds
Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase: Kylie Dahlberg, 11:26.14
Women’s 4x100-meter relay: Jordan Shealey/Emmanuella Kone/Christine Clerger/Melody Jones, 47.69 seconds
Women’s 1,500-meter run: Pierson McManus, 5:12.61
Women’s 100-meter hurdles: Melody Jones, 14.65 seconds
Women’s 800-meter run: Kylie Dahlberg, 2:17.32
Women’s 200-meter dash: Emmanuella Kone, 25.49 seconds
Men’s 200-meter dash: Trent Davis, 21.71 seconds
Women’s 4x400-meter relay: Araceli Espinoza/Holly Kone/Taylor Meadows/Kara Gavaghan, 4:02.29
Men’s 4x400-meter relay: Lucas Besong/Marlin Davis/Dario Matau/Jacob Wadsworth, 3:17.86
Women’s high jump heptathlon: Kennedy Conner, 1.65 meters
Women’s shot put heptathlon: Miranda Marr, 10.30 meters
Men’s overall decathlon: Philip Stomne, 6512 points
Men’s long jump decathlon: Oliver Thatcher, 6.72 meters
Men’s 400-meter dash decathlon: Philip Stomne, 50.62 meters
Men’s 110-meter hurdles decathlon: Philip Stomne, 15.14 seconds
Men’s discus throw decathlon: Oliver Thatcher, 38.19 meters
Men’s pole vault decathlon: Oliver Thatcher, 4.30 meters
Men’s javelin throw decathlon: Philip Stomne, 46.87 meters
Men’s 1,500-meter run decathlon: Philip Stomne, 4:29.31
LR returns to action this Saturday when it travels to Anderson, South Carolina, for the Electric City Invitational.
MEN’S TENNIS
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Limestone 3</&underline>
The Bears defeated the Saints at home Sunday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Rhodri Atkinson (6-1, 6-3 over Luis Yanine), Josh Lazenby (6-1, 6-4 over Andres Cortes), Lewis Scott (7-5, 6-4 over Luis Zamorano) and Mauricio Hernandez (6-3, 7-6). LR also got a doubles victory from the team of Atkinson and Lazenby (6-1 over Emilio Samhan and Yanine).
LR (13-6, 9-2 South Atlantic Conference) was scheduled to host Queens on Tuesday, but the match was postponed. The SAC tournament is slated for April 21-23 at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.
On the other side, Limestone (8-9, 5-6) hosts Coker today at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
<&underline>Beeler captures weekly SAC award</&underline>
LR junior pitcher Morgan Beeler has been named the SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played last week. The Ocean Isle native earned two wins in the pitcher’s circle to improve to 14-5 on the season.
Beeler totaled 13 innings last week, giving up three runs on seven hits with 22 strikeouts against five walks. The Bears entered Tuesday’s home doubleheader against nonconference Lander at 31-10 overall.