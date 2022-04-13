LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Track and field finishes 1st during home meet

The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team came in first during the LR Bears Invitational this past Friday through Sunday in Hickory. The Bears’ women’s squad finished first with 260 points, while the men’s team took first with 201 points.

Ten teams posted scores on the women’s side, while nine teams recorded scores in the men’s competition.

First-place finishers for the Bears were as follows:

Women’s hammer throw: Olivia Jackson, 44.41 meters

Men’s hammer throw: Dalton Hatley, 43.63 meters

Women’s discus throw: Marlesia Walker, 37.49 meters

Women’s high jump: Maigan Bowman, 1.61 meters

Men’s triple jump: Nick Henriques, 14.63 meters

Women’s shot put: Olivia Jackson, 11.77 meters

Women’s pole vault: Pearl Ballard, 3.00 meters

Men’s pole vault: Chris Reichenbach, 4.35 meters

Men’s 400-meter hurdles: Jacob Wadsworth, 54.31 seconds

Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase: Kylie Dahlberg, 11:26.14

Women’s 4x100-meter relay: Jordan Shealey/Emmanuella Kone/Christine Clerger/Melody Jones, 47.69 seconds

Women’s 1,500-meter run: Pierson McManus, 5:12.61

Women’s 100-meter hurdles: Melody Jones, 14.65 seconds

Women’s 800-meter run: Kylie Dahlberg, 2:17.32

Women’s 200-meter dash: Emmanuella Kone, 25.49 seconds

Men’s 200-meter dash: Trent Davis, 21.71 seconds

Women’s 4x400-meter relay: Araceli Espinoza/Holly Kone/Taylor Meadows/Kara Gavaghan, 4:02.29

Men’s 4x400-meter relay: Lucas Besong/Marlin Davis/Dario Matau/Jacob Wadsworth, 3:17.86

Women’s high jump heptathlon: Kennedy Conner, 1.65 meters

Women’s shot put heptathlon: Miranda Marr, 10.30 meters

Men’s overall decathlon: Philip Stomne, 6512 points

Men’s long jump decathlon: Oliver Thatcher, 6.72 meters

Men’s 400-meter dash decathlon: Philip Stomne, 50.62 meters

Men’s 110-meter hurdles decathlon: Philip Stomne, 15.14 seconds

Men’s discus throw decathlon: Oliver Thatcher, 38.19 meters

Men’s pole vault decathlon: Oliver Thatcher, 4.30 meters

Men’s javelin throw decathlon: Philip Stomne, 46.87 meters

Men’s 1,500-meter run decathlon: Philip Stomne, 4:29.31

LR returns to action this Saturday when it travels to Anderson, South Carolina, for the Electric City Invitational.

MEN’S TENNIS

<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne 4, Limestone 3</&underline>

The Bears defeated the Saints at home Sunday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Rhodri Atkinson (6-1, 6-3 over Luis Yanine), Josh Lazenby (6-1, 6-4 over Andres Cortes), Lewis Scott (7-5, 6-4 over Luis Zamorano) and Mauricio Hernandez (6-3, 7-6). LR also got a doubles victory from the team of Atkinson and Lazenby (6-1 over Emilio Samhan and Yanine).

LR (13-6, 9-2 South Atlantic Conference) was scheduled to host Queens on Tuesday, but the match was postponed. The SAC tournament is slated for April 21-23 at Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.

On the other side, Limestone (8-9, 5-6) hosts Coker today at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>Beeler captures weekly SAC award</&underline>

LR junior pitcher Morgan Beeler has been named the SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played last week. The Ocean Isle native earned two wins in the pitcher’s circle to improve to 14-5 on the season.

Beeler totaled 13 innings last week, giving up three runs on seven hits with 22 strikeouts against five walks. The Bears entered Tuesday’s home doubleheader against nonconference Lander at 31-10 overall.