LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Track and field enjoys strong performance at High Point

HIGH POINT — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team traveled to High Point University last Friday and Saturday for the Vertklasse Meeting. The Bears turned in a performance that included several top-10 finishes and records for the program.

Highlighting Friday’s action for the LR men was Dalton Hatley with a personal-best throw of 14.42 that helped him finish first in the shot put, while Josh Wise came in fourth with a throw of 13.84 meters. Lewis Budgen added a school-record time of 31:54.49 in the 10K run and was the top Division II finisher with a sixth-place time.

Also on the men’s side, LR’s Chris Reichenbach tied his own school record with a mark of 4.60 meters in the pole vault as he took second in Group B of that event. Meanwhile, Ellis Horton finished second in the hammer throw with a toss of 47.11 meters.

On the women’s side, the Bears grabbed the top three spots in the 10K run as Caroline Hilliard (36:30.23) — who was later named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week — Janet Kwambai (37:04.09) and Kathrin Polke (37:06.88) finished first, second and third, respectively. Paige Ewald added a sixth-place time of 37:54.86 in the event.

Other Friday action saw LR’s Maigan Bowman and Destiny Gayton tie for first in the high jump with leaps of 1.56 meters, Marlesia Walker finish sixth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 11.55 meters and Kylie Dahlberg take ninth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:39.35.

On Saturday, LR’s men’s squad got second-place finishes from Marlin Davis in the elite group of the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 10.46 seconds and 20.79 seconds — he was subsequently named the SAC AstroTurf Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week — while Trent Davis II took third in the 100-meter dash participation race with a time of 10.81 seconds. Dario Matau also ran in the 100-meter dash participation race, posting a fifth-place time of 10.95 seconds.

In women’s competition, the Bears were paced by a personal-best time of 14.88 seconds from Kennedy Conner in the 100-meter hurdles as she won the event and posted the fourth-fastest time in school history. Additionally, Melody Jones recorded a runner-up time of 12.28 seconds in the 100-meter dash and Jordan Shealey was third in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 24.85 seconds

LR will host the three-day LR Bears Invitational starting on Friday.

BASEBALLLenoir-Rhyne 9, Bluefield State 0

The Bears shut out nonconference Bluefield State on the road Monday in Bluefield, West Virginia, collecting their fifth straight victory thanks to three hits from Nick Clarno, two from Luis Atiles and one apiece from Cole Laskowski, Drew Yniesta, Anthony Porrino, Wade Cuda, Brayden Collett, Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober and David Bell, the latter of whom blasted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. Joey Cobb provided LR with 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman as he moved to 4-1 on the season, while Kanan Butler and Jackson Reid were used in relief.

LR (31-7) visits the Hickory Crawdads for an exhibition contest beginning at 6 p.m. tonight at L.P. Frans Stadium before hosting SAC foe UVA Wise on Friday at 6 p.m. The Bears will also host a doubleheader against the Cavaliers on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Bluefield State (13-20) hosts North Greenville today at 1:30 p.m. before entertaining West Virginia State on Thursday at 1 p.m.

MEN’S TENNISNo. 25 Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Tusculum 1

The Bears snapped a two-match losing streak with a road victory over the Pioneers on Monday in Greeneville, Tennessee. Singles winners for LR included Rhodri Atkinson (won by opponent retirement over Frank Bonacia), Josh Lazenby (6-2, 6-3 over Kenta Kondou), Lewis Scott (8-6 over Robin Eldin), Zachary Cox (6-3, 6-2 over Miles Ray) and Mauricio Hernandez (6-2, 6-4 over Marco Jalalian), while the doubles teams of Atkinson and Lazenby (6-3 over Jacco Mensinga and Vadzim Raitsou) and Scott and Patrik Alvestrand (6-4 over Eldin and Ray) were also victorious.

LR (12-6, 8-2 SAC) hosts Limestone on Sunday, while Tusculum (9-7, 6-3) travels to Carson-Newman today at noon.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

<&underline>Tusculum 5, No. 19 Lenoir-Rhyne 2</&underline>

The Pioneers defeated the Bears at home Monday in Greeneville, Tennessee. LR’s only singles winner was Evgeniya Pugina (6-2, 6-4 over Tabitha Howe), while the Bears got doubles victories from the teams of Gemma Southwich and Lucy Whelan (7-6 (7-5) over Elodie Baechler and Howe) and Pugina and Sandy Mitsou (6-3 over Valentina Loretz and Emilie Hansen).

Tusculum (11-5, 6-3 SAC) visits 20th-ranked Carson-Newman today at noon, while LR (15-6, 6-4) hosts Limestone on Friday.