LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps Emory & Henry, moves to 30-9

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team swept a home doubleheader against Emory & Henry on Thursday in Hickory, taking Game 1 by a 7-6 final in 12 innings before winning the nightcap by a 2-0 score. Winners of eight straight, the Bears are now 30-9 on the season.

In the opening contest, each team scored three runs in the fourth inning before adding one run apiece in the ninth and 11th frames. The Wasps (24-13) took a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 12th, but LR answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to earn the walk-off victory.

An RBI single from Katelyn Rackard with no outs in the 12th tied things at 6-all, while a bases-loaded walk to former East Burke High standout Graleigh Hildebran with one out forced in Rackard with the game-winning run. The Bears outhit the Wasps 17-6 in Game 1 behind four hits from Rackard, three from Kendall Osborne, two apiece from Hannah Jennings, Julia Mardigian and Lauren Rakes and one each from Savannah Moorefield, Kylee Leonhardt, Cassidy Wall and Lora Beth Wood.

Rakes (15-2) earned the win for LR in the pitcher’s circle thanks to 12 innings of six-run (three earned), six-hit ball with 17 strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter. The junior right-hander threw 193 pitches in the marathon contest.

In Game 2, LR received two hits from Moorefield and one apiece from Mardigian, Rakes, Hildebran and Rackard. Morgan Beeler (13-6) tossed seven innings to earn the win, giving up two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

LR hosts a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader against 12th-ranked Lincoln Memorial on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., while Emory & Henry travels to the University of Charleston (West Virginia) for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Football

Spring game scheduled for Saturday: The Bears will hold their annual spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Moretz Stadium. Admission is free.