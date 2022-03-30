LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps doubleheader vs. Mars Hill

After having its 14-game home winning streak snapped the previous weekend, the Lenoir-Rhyne softball team bounced back with two victories over visiting Mars Hill on Sunday in Hickory. The Bears won Game 1 by an 8-3 score before taking the second contest by a 12-1 final in five innings.

Savannah Moorefield had three hits for the Bears (24-9, 9-3 South Atlantic Conference) in Game 1, while Katelyn Rackard hit a two-run home run and Hannah Jennings, Cassidy Wall, Lauren Rakes and Kendall Osborne also had one hit apiece. Rakes earned the win in the pitcher’s circle thanks to seven innings of three-run, four-hit ball with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman to lift her record to 12-2 this spring.

In Game 2, Moorefield notched three more hits to pace LR’s offense. Jennings and Julia Mardigian had two hits each, while former Bunker Hill High standout Camryn Bryant, Kylee Leonhardt, Anna Blume, Leanna Sherrill, Lora Beth Wood, Rackard Wall also finished with one hit apiece. One of Jennings’ hits was a three-run blast that accounted for the only homer of the contest.

The winning pitcher in Game 2 was the Bears’ Morgan Beeler, who is now 10-6 on the season. Beeler gave up one run on five hits in five innings, striking out five and issuing three walks.

LR visits Catawba for a doubleheader today at 3 p.m., while the Lions (5-19, 2-10) host two games against Newberry beginning at 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELDLenoir-Rhyne athletes post top-10 finishes

The Bears participated in the Weems Baskin Invitational this past Friday and Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. The event was hosted by the University of South Carolina.

On day one, LR’s Lacey Triplett finished third in the women’s javelin throw with a toss of 35.64 meters, while Pearl Ballard came in third in the women’s pole vault with a mark of 3.23 meters. Triplett added a fifth-place mark of 3.08 meters in the women’s pole vault, with Holly Kone coming in fifth in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 58.22, Bekki Roche finishing fifth in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 46.95 meters and Ellis Horton taking seventh in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 44.72 meters.

Day two saw the Bears’ Kennedy Conner win the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.61 meters, while LR’s men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Lucas Besong, Marlin Davis, Dario Matau and Jacob Wadsworth grabbed a third-place finish with a time of 3:17.02. Other top-10 finishers for the Bears included Taylor Meadows in the women’s 800-meter run (fifth; 2:21.86), Marlesia Walker in the women’s discus throw (fifth; 38.91 meters), Kylie Dahlberg in the women’s 800-meter run (eighth; 2:22.70) and 1,500-meter invite (eighth; 4:49.42), Jacob Parkinson in the men’s 1,500-meter invite (eighth; 4:11.55) and Davis in the men’s 200-meter dash (ninth; 21.52).

LR travels to High Point on Friday for the Vertklasse Meeting, which continues through Saturday.