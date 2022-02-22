LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps doubleheader, runs winning streak to 8 games

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team won both games of a home doubleheader on Monday in Hickory, defeating Le Moyne 3-0 in Game 1 and 10-2 in five innings in Game 2 to finish its latest homestand with a perfect 8-0 record. The Bears improved to 10-5 overall and 10-0 at home in 2022, while the Dolphins fell to 2-4 overall with all of their losses coming on the road.

In the opener, Lauren Rakes (5-1) — the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played last week — pitched a complete-game three-hitter with a career-high 16 strikeouts against no walks. LR outhit Le Moyne 9-3 led by the first career home runs from Katelyn Rackard and Julia Mardigian, who along with Cassidy Wall had two hits apiece.

Speaking of Wall, she recorded her first two-homer game in Monday’s finale. The freshman right fielder totaled three hits and four RBIs, while Savannah Moorefield added two hits for the Bears, who again finished with nine hits as a team while also benefiting from four errors by the Dolphins’ defense.

The winning pitcher in Game 2 was LR’s Morgan Beeler (4-3), who threw five innings of two-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. Additionally, thanks to hits in each game, Moorefield extended her hitting streak to 15 games.