LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps doubleheader, runs winning streak to 8 games

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team won both games of a home doubleheader on Monday in Hickory, defeating Le Moyne 3-0 in Game 1 and 10-2 in five innings in Game 2 to finish its latest homestand with a perfect 8-0 record. The Bears improved to 10-5 overall and 10-0 at home in 2022, while the Dolphins fell to 2-4 overall with all of their losses coming on the road.
In the opener, Lauren Rakes (5-1) — the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played last week — pitched a complete-game three-hitter with a career-high 16 strikeouts against no walks. LR outhit Le Moyne 9-3 led by the first career home runs from Katelyn Rackard and Julia Mardigian, who along with Cassidy Wall had two hits apiece.
Speaking of Wall, she recorded her first two-homer game in Monday’s finale. The freshman right fielder totaled three hits and four RBIs, while Savannah Moorefield added two hits for the Bears, who again finished with nine hits as a team while also benefiting from four errors by the Dolphins’ defense.
The winning pitcher in Game 2 was LR’s Morgan Beeler (4-3), who threw five innings of two-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks. Additionally, thanks to hits in each game, Moorefield extended her hitting streak to 15 games.
LR heads to Florence, South Carolina, this weekend to play in the Patriot Invitational. The Bears will begin the three-day event with a 6 p.m. game against Kutztown on Friday.
Le Moyne is idle until March 12, when it begins a weeklong event called “The Spring Games” with a 2:30 p.m. game against Caldwell University and a 4:45 p.m. contest against Saint Thomas Aquinas. The event will be held in Winter Haven, Florida.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne 79, Lincoln Memorial 72
The Bears earned a seven-point home win over the Railsplitters on Monday in Hickory, with Brandi Hudson and Emily Harman combining for 43 points — including LR’s final 14 — as LR moved to 10-14 overall and 9-13 in SAC play. The Bears led 22-18 after the first quarter, 39-36 at the half and 54-52 through three periods.
Harman was LR’s leading scorer with 22 points, and she also had nine rebounds and six assists. Hudson added 21 points and four assists, while former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks finished with 14 points. Meanwhile, Lincoln Memorial (10-15, 8-14 SAC) was paced by 18 points apiece from Lauren Flowers and Lindsay Proffitt and 11 each from Mikayla Kuehne and Irelynn Davisson.
Flowers was the game’s leading rebounder with 11 boards, and she also dished out four assists. Proffitt grabbed five rebounds for the Railsplitters, who outrebounded LR 29-23 on the night.
Both teams shot well, with LR making 29 of 55 (52.7%) field goals, 10 of 19 (52.6%) 3-pointers and 11 of 15 (73.3%) free throws. On the other side, the Railsplitters connected on 24 of 46 (52.2%) field goals, 9 of 19 (47.4%) 3s and 15 of 17 (88.2%) free throws.
The Bears host Queens on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Lincoln Memorial visits Carson-Newman at the same time.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 3 Tampa 13, No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 8
The Bears suffered a five-goal loss at the hands of the Spartans in a neutral-site game on Sunday at Chatham County Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Tampa improved to 3-0, while LR dropped to 2-2 after having its two-game winning streak snapped.
LR trailed by a single goal entering the fourth quarter, but the Spartans outscored the Bears 6-2 in the final frame. Two of Tampa’s players — Kellen Hoke and Owen Miller — scored three goals apiece, while LR received two goals and one assist from both Evan Voss and Will Canata to go with one goal and one assist each from Myles Moffat, Joe Venazio and Toron Eccleston.
Tommy Aguilar scored the remaining goal for LR, which visits 17th-ranked Belmont Abbey on Saturday at 1 p.m. As for the Spartans, they have a neutral-site contest against Frostburg State beginning at noon on March 5 at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne’s Nesmith named player of the week
Bears forward T.J. Nesmith has received SAC AstroTurf Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for games played last week. A junior from Burlington, he helped LR post a 2-0 record last week with wins over UVA Wise (85-70) and Mars Hill (92-71).
Nesmith recorded a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds against UVA Wise before scoring 27 points in the victory over Mars Hill. He is the first LR men’s basketball player to earn the player of the week award this season.
The Bears host Queens on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Lenoir-Rhyne’s Hatley nabs player of the week honors
Bears thrower Dalton Hatley has been named SAC AstroTurf Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for meets contested last week. A junior from Oakboro, he finished fourth in the shot put at the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem with a season-best throw of 15.06 meters.
Hatley is the first LR men’s indoor track and field athlete to win a weekly award this season. He and the rest of the Bears will participate in the SAC Indoor Championships this Saturday and Sunday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.