LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps doubleheader at UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team swept a road doubleheader against UVA Wise on Saturday, blasting five home runs on the day after hitting eight during a twin bill on Wednesday. After winning Game 1 by a 5-0 final, the Bears collected an 8-2 victory in the second contest.

Kylee Leonhardt homered twice in the opening game to account for all of LR’s runs. The Bears’ catcher clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning before adding a three-run blast in the third.

Savannah Moorefield, Kendall Osborne and Katelyn Rackard added one hit apiece for LR (28-9, 13-3 South Atlantic Conference) in Game 1, with Lauren Rakes picking up the win to move to 14-2 in the pitcher’s circle following seven innings of three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Meanwhile, Morgan Beeler improved to 12-6 on the season in the second game after pitching four innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball with five strikeouts and four walks.

Rakes earned her fifth save of the year in Game 2, tossing three innings of hitless relief with six strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Additionally, LR got two hits each from Moorefield, Cassidy Wall, Julia Mardigian and Lora Beth Wood to go with one hit apiece from Hannah Jennings, Leanna Sherrill and Rakes.

Mardigian, Rakes and Sherrill were the Bears who homered in the second contest as LR extended its winning streak to six games. The Bears host a nonconference doubleheader against Emory & Henry on Tuesday at 3 p.m., while the Cavaliers (15-13, 7-9) host a SAC twin bill against Tusculum next Saturday at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne takes two from Mars Hill: The Bears defeated the Lions twice in a road doubleheader on Saturday in Mars Hill, winning 19-7 in Game 1 and 4-3 in Game 2. Drew Yniesta, Hogan Stallings, Wade Cuda and Brett Eurey all homered for LR in the opener, with Cuda, Anthony Porrino and Nick Clarno registering two hits apiece to go with one each from Yniesta, Stallings, Eurey, Luis Atiles and David Bell.

Joshua Lanham (7-1) was the winning pitcher in Game 1 thanks to four innings of four-run (two earned), 10-hit ball with three strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Michael Allen, Caleb Cockerham, Brayden Collett, Roland Thivierage and Jackson Benjamin each tossed an inning of relief for the Bears (30-7, 10-5 SAC). As for Game 2, it saw LR get two hits each from Yniesta and Clarno to go with one apiece from Porrino, Cole Laskowski, Erick Ramirez and Hickory High graduate Bryce Stober, with starting pitcher Andrew Patrick (6-1) earning the victory on the mound.

Patrick threw the first four innings for LR, surrendering two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. After former Maiden High standout Spencer Floyd tossed two innings, Ben Friebel earned the save thanks to a scoreless ninth.

LR travels to West Virginia today for a game against Bluefield State that will begin at 2 p.m. before facing the Hickory Crawdads in an exhibition contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium. On the other side, Mars Hill (14-21, 8-9) visits Tusculum on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 16, UVA Wise 9

The Bears beat the Cavaliers at home Saturday in Hickory, with LR’s Suzy Smith tying her career high with seven goals and Isabelle Dunham breaking the program record for caused turnovers in a season with her 35th of the year. Ellie Campbell added three goals for LR, while Jolan Morey had two goals and three assists to go with one goal and four assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, one goal apiece from Alexa Burghardt, Tess Grimley and Emilee Foxall and one assist from Kaitlyn Lehman.

Goalkeeper Teanna Sieben finished with 12 saves for LR (5-7, 3-2 SAC), which led 8-2 after the first quarter, 9-3 at the half and 9-7 entering the fourth period. The Bears travel to Limestone on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while UVA Wise (3-7, 0-4) visits Mars Hill on Tuesday at a time to be announced.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 16, Catawba 4

The Bears traveled to Salisbury on Saturday and left with a 12-goal victory over the Indians. LR improved to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the SAC, while Catawba fell to 2-7 and 2-3.

Toron Eccleston finished with four goals and one assist for LR, which also received three goals from Joe Venazio, one goal and two assists from Tommy Aguilar, one goal and one assist apiece from Myles Moffat, Mitchell Linklater and David Bell, one goal each from Josh Wright, Nate Ashley, Bryce Reece, Jack Dickinson and Liam Farrell, two assists from Evan Voss and one assist apiece from Will Canata and Reese Remeika. Meanwhile, Bears goalkeeper Noah Johnson had 15 saves.

LR is at Wingate on April 13 at 7 p.m., while Catawba hosts Mars Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.