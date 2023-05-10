The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team is in the NCAA Division II tournament for the 15th time in program history, as announced by the selection committee on Monday. The Bears will be the No. 3 seed in the Southeast Regional and will take on South Atlantic Conference foe Carson-Newman in the opening round on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Wingate University. The Eagles are the No. 6 seed.

Host Wingate is the No. 2 seed for the Southeast Regional and will face seventh-seeded Francis Marion on Thursday at 1 p.m. The winners of the Thursday games will meet on Friday at 10:30 a.m., while the losers will face off in an elimination game at 1 p.m. before another elimination game takes place at 3:30 p.m.

The two remaining teams will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with another game scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. if the losing team only has one defeat after the first contest.

LR is 36-12 this season, while Carson-Newman is 31-16, Wingate is 44-14 and Francis Marion is 41-11. The winner of the double-elimination tournament at Wingate will advance to the best-of-three Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament.

Men’s lacrosse

Lenoir-Rhyne earns No. 5 seed in South Regional: The Bears will compete in the NCAA Division II tournament for the fifth time in the last six years after earning the No. 5 seed in the South Regional. LR is scheduled to face No. 4 seed and defending national champion Tampa today at 4 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

The winner of today’s game between LR and Tampa will travel to top-seeded Rollins in the NCAA quarterfinal round on Sunday. The other three teams in the South Regional are second-seeded Limestone, third-seeded Wingate and sixth-seeded University of Indianapolis, with Rollins and Limestone receiving byes in the opening round.

LR is currently 14-3, while Tampa is 13-3, Rollins is 15-1, Limestone is 15-4, Wingate is 12-2 and Indianapolis is 11-3.