LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball blasts Catawba in road doubleheader

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team finished with eight home runs during a road doubleheader against Catawba on Wednesday at Whitley Softball Field, winning 14-0 in six innings in Game 1 before taking the second contest by a 7-3 final. Kylee Leonhardt and Cassidy Wall hit back-to-back homers twice for the Bears in the opener and Lauren Rakes also homered, while Game 2 saw Leonhardt hit her 50th career homer and Julia Mardigian and Rakes record back-to-back homers.

LR (26-9, 11-3 South Atlantic Conference) scored in all six innings during Game 1, outhitting the Indians 18-3 behind three hits apiece from Leonhardt, Wall and Rakes to go with two each from Savannah Moorefield, Hannah Jennings and Katelyn Rackard and one apiece from Madison Jackson, Kendall Osborne and Brooklin Heavner. In the pitcher’s circle, Rakes tossed a complete-game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk as she improved to 13-2 on the year.

In the nightcap, the Bears and Indians (4-24, 0-14) both totaled 11 hits. LR was led by three hits each from Leonhardt and Lora Beth Wood, while Mardigian had two and Moorefield, Wall and Rakes finished with one apiece.

The winning pitcher in Game 2 was LR’s Morgan Beeler (11-6), who gave up three runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Rakes earned a one-out save — her fourth save of the season — on two pitches to close out the contest.

LR travels to UVA Wise for the first time ever on Saturday. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

On the other side, Catawba will look to snap an 18-game losing streak when it travels to Anderson (South Carolina) for a twin bill next Wednesday starting at noon.

MEN’S LACROSSENo. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 14, No. 19 Newberry 10

The Bears knocked off the visiting Wolves on Wednesday in Hickory, receiving three goals and two assists from Evan Voss to go with three goals and one assist from Joe Venazio, two goals apiece from Toron Eccleston and Tommy Aguilar, one goal and two assists from Myles Moffat, one goal each from Ayden Mowry, Will Canata and Nate Ashley and one assist apiece from Colten McCracken and Victor Powell. Goalkeeper Noah Johnson added eight saves for LR, which is now 8-3 overall and 5-1 in SAC play.

The Bears improved to 60-23 all-time in March, also winning their 33rd straight game when leading at halftime. The hat trick for Voss was the first of his career as he helped LR collect its fourth victory in a row.

LR visits Catawba on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Newberry (7-4, 3-2 SAC) hosts fourth-ranked Limestone at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

<&underline>Newberry 10, Lenoir-Rhyne 9</&underline>

The Wolves topped the Bears in overtime on the road Wednesday in Hickory, getting a goal from Chloe Wood with 50 seconds remaining in the extra period to earn a hard-fought victory. Suzy Smith had three goals and one assist to pace LR’s offensive attack, while Kaitlyn Cavanaugh had two goals and two assists and Alexa Burghardt and Jolan Morey finished with two goals each.

Teanna Sieben finished with eight saves in goal for LR (4-7, 2-2 SAC), with the Bears’ Isabelle Dunnam tying a single-game program record with seven caused turnovers in the contest. Both LR and Newberry (9-2, 4-1) recorded 26 total shots and 18 shots on goal.

Newberry visits nonconference Converse on Saturday at 1 p.m., while LR hosts SAC foe UVA Wise at 2 p.m.