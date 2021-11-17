LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Soccer squads selected to compete in NCAA playoffs

When the NCAA Division II soccer playoffs begin this week, Lenoir-Rhyne’s teams will participate in first-round contests. The Bears’ women’s and men’s soccer squads were chosen as postseason entrants during selection shows on Monday evening.
The L-R women earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA playoffs after reaching the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament. The Bears (11-5-2) will visit SAC champion and second-seeded Catawba (18-0-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.
As for the L-R men, who received a No. 9 seed in the NCAA playoffs after falling in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament, they will travel to eighth-seeded Limestone on Friday at 3 p.m. The Bears are currently 10-5-1, while their SAC rivals are 10-4-1 and are coming off a loss to Catawba in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.
Friday’s first-round winners will play again on Sunday, with the NCAA playoffs continuing until Dec. 11. The L-R women will compete in the NCAA tournament for the eighth time in program history and the third time under head coach Gary Higgins, while the L-R men will participate for the fourth time overall and the third time under head coach Jack Winter.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 3 Lander 67, Lenoir-Rhyne 55
The Bears suffered a 12-point home loss at the hands of the Pacers in the finale of the SAC/Peach Belt Challenge on Sunday in Hickory. L-R trailed 18-16 after the first quarter, 43-32 at the half and 55-35 through three periods before cutting into the deficit in the fourth quarter.
Lander improved to 2-0 behind Makaila Cange’s 31-point, 10-rebound effort, while Miriam Recarte added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Zamiya Passmore finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Aniaya Jester supplied nine points and six rebounds off the Pacers’ bench.
L-R (1-1) also had three players reach double figures in scoring, led by Emily Harman with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Brandi Hudson added 11 points and eight boards for the Bears, who also received 10 points and nine rebounds from Maddie Dillinger.
L-R has now split 10 all-time meetings with Lander, which lost to Drury in the national semifinals last season. The loss was the Bears’ seventh straight against nationally ranked opponents, and they have lost their last two meetings with the Pacers.
The Bears begin SAC play with a home game against Wingate today at 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Catawba, No. 2 Wingate
The Bears defeated host Catawba 117-80 during a tri-meet this past Saturday in Salisbury, but lost to Wingate by a 142-60 score. L-R’s Lisa Boernigen won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.59, while Kimberly Scheiber finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.58.
Scheiber also came in second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:26.40, while Boernigen was third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:21.31, Elizabeth Bowman was third in the 100-yard freestyle (56.46) and the 1,000-yard freestyle (11:20.05) and Emily Harness was third in the 50-yard freestyle (26.10).
L-R will next participate in the Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens this Friday through Sunday at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Lenoir-Rhyne swept by No. 4 Wingate, Catawba
The Bears lost to both host Wingate and Catawba during a tri-meet last Friday in Wingate, losing to the Bulldogs by a 108-91 final and falling to the Indians by a score of 102-95. L-R’s Jacob Greene, Micah McRea and Spencer Ashby — the latter of whom was this week’s Bluegrass Mountain Conference Swimmer of the Week — each won two events.
Greene finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:45.17 before also adding a first-place time of 1:54.76 in the 200-yard backstroke. Meanwhile, McRea won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:52.57 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:37.45, with Ashby winning the 50-yard freestyle (21.78) and the 100-yard freestyle (48.24).
The Bears return to action this Friday through Sunday, when they will compete in the Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte.