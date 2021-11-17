LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Soccer squads selected to compete in NCAA playoffs

When the NCAA Division II soccer playoffs begin this week, Lenoir-Rhyne’s teams will participate in first-round contests. The Bears’ women’s and men’s soccer squads were chosen as postseason entrants during selection shows on Monday evening.

The L-R women earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA playoffs after reaching the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament. The Bears (11-5-2) will visit SAC champion and second-seeded Catawba (18-0-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.

As for the L-R men, who received a No. 9 seed in the NCAA playoffs after falling in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament, they will travel to eighth-seeded Limestone on Friday at 3 p.m. The Bears are currently 10-5-1, while their SAC rivals are 10-4-1 and are coming off a loss to Catawba in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

Friday’s first-round winners will play again on Sunday, with the NCAA playoffs continuing until Dec. 11. The L-R women will compete in the NCAA tournament for the eighth time in program history and the third time under head coach Gary Higgins, while the L-R men will participate for the fourth time overall and the third time under head coach Jack Winter.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 3 Lander 67, Lenoir-Rhyne 55