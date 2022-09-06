 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Rubio, Fernandez score as men's soccer blanks Barry

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team beat Barry University 2-0 on the road Sunday, with Ivan Rubio and Dani Fernandez scoring second-half goals for the Bears. Rubio’s goal came off an assist from Juan Hoyos at the 57-minute mark, while Fernandez scored an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute.

Juan Basabe recorded a shutout in goal for LR (2-0-1), tallying a season-high six saves in the process. The shutout for the Bears was the 28th under head coach Jack Winter, who has now won 58 overall matches at LR.

LR opens South Atlantic Conference play at Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., while Barry (2-1-0) visits Florida Memorial at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALLLenoir-Rhyne sweeps Felician, East Stroudsburg: Following a pair of losses on day one of a tournament hosted by UNC Pembroke on Friday in Pembroke, the Bears bounced back with three-set wins over Felician and East Stroudsburg on day two Saturday. Set scores against Felician were 25-12, 25-11 and 25-23, while set scores against East Stroudsburg were 25-22, 25-15 and 25-13.

LR’s Ashley Hawkins had 12 kills and seven digs against Felician, with Emmaleigh Allen adding 11 kills and nine digs. Bailey Carpenter led the Bears (4-3) with 19 digs, while Rachel Wildermuth and Mackenzie Hulsey supplied 20 and 19 assists, respectively, to go with Jaden Vaughn’s team-high three aces.

Against East Stroudsburg, the Bears received 13 kills and three blocks from Colette Romp, eight kills and 10 digs from Hawkins and eight kills and nine digs from Allen. They also got 14 digs from Carpenter, 10 digs and 18 assists from Wildermuth and 11 assists from Hulsey.

LR (4-3) hosts North Greenville tonight at 6 p.m.

Juan Basabe

Basabe
