LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Robb helps women’s golf finish 8th

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s golf team posted an eighth-place finish during the three-round LeeAnn Noble Memorial on Monday and Tuesday at Achasta Country Club. North Georgia hosted the event, which was won by Limestone with a total of 849 strokes (15-under-par).

The Bears totaled 886 strokes as a team, led by Megan Robb’s three-round total of 219 (3-over-par). Robb tied for 22nd, while Eleni Diakou tied for 24th with a 220, Beatriz Espelosin tied for 39th with a 223, Katie Sibley tied for 50th with a 227 and Marta Cervero tied for 58th with a 229.

“This was a stacked field,” L-R coach Elliot Gealy said of the 18-team field. “The caliber of play here was arguably even higher than a regional. I was proud with how the girls competed, and the next step for us is to go in with the mentality of winning the golf tournament. We can't be satisfied with just finishing third or fourth, and I think if we do that, we're going to do well down the stretch."

L-R returns to action Oct. 25-26 at the Flagler Fall Slam, which will be held at Marsh Creek Country Club in St. Augustine, Florida.

MEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne ties for 14th at Queens Invitational