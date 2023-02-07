CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team began the 2023 season with a doubleheader sweep of Lee University on the road this past Saturday, getting a no-hitter from senior pitcher Lauren Rakes in an 8-0, opening-game victory before rallying for a 9-8 win in Game 2. With the victories, the Bears improved to 2-0 on the season ahead of Wednesday's road doubleheader at King (Tennessee), which starts at 1 p.m.

On the other side, the Flames fell to 0-2 prior to Wednesday's home twin bill against Lincoln Memorial. Game 1 of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

In the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Rakes struck out 14 and walked two in a contest that ended after six innings due to the mercy rule. A fourth-inning grand slam from Talon LaClair, who had three of LR’s 11 hits, highlighted a big day at the plate for the Bears, while Katelyn Rackard had two hits including a solo home run and former Alexander Central High standout Faith Carrigan also finished with two hits.

In Game 2, the Bears trailed 8-7 heading into their final at-bat before a two-out single from Lauren Jackson scored Abbey Nixon and Julia Mardigian with the tying and go-ahead runs. Jackson was one of five LR players to record two hits in the game, as Nixon, Rackard, LaClair and Gianna Tamburello also did so.

The winning pitcher in the second contest was LR’s Brooklin Heavner, who tossed 3 1/3 innings of two-run, five-hit relief with two strikeouts and two walks. Rakes then came on in the bottom of the seventh and earned the save, pitching around a two-out double by striking out the side.

Rakes was also named the South Atlantic Conference pitcher of the week after registering her second career no-hitter and the 21st in the history of the Bears’ softball program. The SAC honor was announced on Tuesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne 19, Maryville 4: The third-ranked Bears easily dispatched the visiting Saints on Saturday in Hickory, receiving four goals and one assist from Toron Eccleston, three goals and two assists from both Myles Moffat and Riley Seay and two goals each from Joe Venazio and Layne Harich. LR also got one goal and two assists from Will Canata, one goal and one assist from Landon Parker and one goal apiece from Nate Ashley, Bryce Reece and Kolson Huff, while Tommy Aguilar dished out two assists and Evan Voss added one.

Nolan Hoffman had seven saves in goal for the Bears (1-0), with Rob Pensabene finishing with two. LR was up 6-1 after the first quarter, 10-2 at the half and 16-4 through three quarters.

The Bears travel to North Greenville on Saturday at noon, while Maryville (0-1) hosts Lincoln Memorial the same day at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne takes two of three from Auburn University at Montgomery: The 16th-ranked Bears played their first three games of the 2023 season on the road this past weekend against Auburn University at Montgomery, earning a 6-4 win in 10 innings in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader before emerging victorious by an 8-4 final in Game 2 and falling 11-0 in Sunday’s series finale. LR moved to 2-1 on the season, while the Warhawks are now 1-3.

In Saturday’s opener, LR got two hits including a two-run homer from Tyler McPeak to go with two hits apiece from Mason Maxwell and Blake Bean, while reliever Brayden Collett was the winning pitcher and Caleb Cockerham picked up the save. Meanwhile, in the second game, the Bears received two hits including a two-run blast from Cole Stanford to go with two hits each from Maxwell, Bean and Zach Evans, with starter Jackson Reid tossing five innings of two-hit ball during which he struck out three and walked two while allowing just one unearned run.

In Sunday’s contest, LR was held to three hits, with no player recording more than one. The Bears returned to action on Tuesday at home against Coker before hosting ninth-ranked Illinois Springfield for four games beginning with a single game on Friday at 3 p.m.

As for Auburn University at Montgomery, its next game will be at Albany State on Thursday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Mars Hill 64, Lenoir-Rhyne 61: The Lions handed the visiting Bears their second straight loss on Saturday in Mars Hill, improving to 6-14 overall and 2-10 in the SAC while dropping LR to 18-4 and 8-4. Despite the loss, the Bears received a game-high 22 points from Freedom High graduate Blaikley Crooks, 15 points and four rebounds from Jalen Gathers and 11 points, 15 boards, four assists and three steals from Newton-Conover High alumnus Hannah Stull.

Mars Hill hosts Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while LR visits Wingate at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mars Hill 78, Lenoir-Rhyne 66: The Lions took down the Bears at home Saturday in Mars Hill, extending LR’s losing streak to six games in the process. Nevertheless, LR got 18 points from LJ McCoy, 12 points and four assists from Jalen Johnson and nine points and six rebounds from Malik LeGania.

Mars Hill (6-15, 2-10 SAC) hosts Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. while the Bears (8-13, 3-10) travel to Wingate at the same time.

TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Cox earns SAC player of week honors: LR sophomore Zach Cox was the SAC men’s tennis player of week for matches played during the opening week of the 2023 season, picking up a 7-6, 6-1 singles win against Barton to go with a 7-6, 6-1 singles victory against Newberry and a doubles victory against the Wolves as well, teaming with Rufus Plane for a 6-3 win. All of those wins came during the City of Florence Invitational on Friday and Saturday, with the Bears finishing in fourth place with a 1-2 record.

LR’s men’s tennis team hosts Mount Olive on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Bears’ women’s tennis team — which was 2-1 during the City of Florence Invitational and finished in fifth place — entertains Mount Olive at the same time.