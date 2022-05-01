LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Rakes throws 20th no-hitter in softball program’s history

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Junior Lauren Rakes became the 20th pitcher in the history of the Lenoir-Rhyne softball program to throw a no-hitter during the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Friday at Dorothy Neely Softball Complex. The 23rd-ranked Bears defeated Tusculum 6-0 in the contest, with Rakes striking out 13 and issuing two walks while tossing her first career no-hitter and only the second postseason no-hitter in LR history.

At the plate, LR (37-13) registered nine hits behind two hits including a home run from Katelyn Rackard and one hit apiece from Rakes, Savannah Moorefield, Hannah Jennings, Julia Mardigian, Cassidy Wall, Lora Beth Wood and Kendall Osborne. Wall’s hit was a triple, while Jennings had a double.

The Bears faced Carson-Newman in the semifinal round on Saturday, while Tusculum dropped to 27-21 following Friday’s loss.

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 8, Queens 0: The Bears shut out the Royals in the opening round of the SAC tournament on Friday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee. Joshua Lanham gave up three hits in a complete-game effort, striking out 14 and issuing one walk.

Anthony Porrino led LR’s offense with three hits including a homer, while David Bell, Nick Clarno, Luis Atiles and Erick Ramirez each added two hits and Wade Cuda and Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober finished with one hit apiece. The Bears improved to 41-10 ahead of Saturday’s second-round matchup with Catawba, while Queens fell to 29-21 following Friday’s setback.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 17, No. 9 Wingate 13: The Bears won a battle of top-10 teams in the semifinals of the SAC tournament at home Friday in Hickory, collecting their ninth straight victory since losing 13-3 to the team they will face in today’s SAC championship game, third-ranked Limestone. Today’s contest will begin at 4 p.m. at LR’s Moretz Stadium.

Evan Voss and Joe Venazio both had three goals and one assist for the Bears (13-3), with Myles Moffat providing two goals and one assist, Dylan Stape scoring two goals, Colten McCracken and Will Canata each notching one goal and one assist and Christian Starcke, Bryce Reece, Macon Sumner, Jackson Price and Tommy Aguilar scoring one goal apiece. Kyle Hatcher and Mitchell Linklater each dished out one assist for LR, which also received 18 saves from goalkeeper Noah Johnson.

Wingate dropped to 12-4 following only its second loss in eight games, both at the hands of LR.