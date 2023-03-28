The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced the winners of the Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award (ADOY) on Monday, with Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate being honored as the award’s NCAA Division II recipient. Pate and the remaining winners will be recognized in conjunction with the 58th annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort on Tuesday, June 13, in Orlando, Florida.

“I am beyond humbled to be recognized amongst such an impressive group of leaders to receive this distinguished award,” said Pate. “This truly is a team award and a reflection of the amazing people that make up the Bears family. I am so blessed to work alongside one of the most dedicated and talented groups of coaches and administrators who are passionate about elevating LR Athletics to new heights in order to provide our student-athletes with an exceptional experience.”

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. The ADOY Award program is in its 25th year and has recognized over 550 athletics directors to date.

In the past year, Pate oversaw the completion of an $18 million upgrade to Moretz Stadium as well as the second phase of upgrades inside Shuford Arena. Additionally, grandstands and a video board were constructed at Durham Field, where the Bears’ baseball team plays its home games.

Nine LR sports teams have earned national rankings in the past year, while the triathlon team captured an NCAA title in just its third year of competition. The track and field squad saw Alexis Brown win the first individual national championship in program history and Dario Matau nabbed runner-up finishes in two events.

In the classroom, LR had a school-record seven South Atlantic Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year and six players were named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans. The athletic department had an average team GPA of 3.33 and 22 out of 24 athletic teams had a GPA of 3.00 or higher, while the Bears finished ninth in all of Division II in community service hours, setting a program record.

Brown receives SAC women’s indoor track yearly honorFreshman sprinter Alexis Brown was named the SAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year last week. The Mableton, Georgia, native became the first individual athlete in LR history to win an indoor track and field national championship when she clocked a first-place time of 23.26 seconds in the 200-meter dash, and she was also an All-American in the 60-meter dash after posting a fourth-place time of 7.36 seconds.

Also the SAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year and the 2023 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Southeast Region Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, Brown was voted by the SAC’s head coaches as the top women’s indoor track and field competitor in the conference. Furthermore, she was the SAC Varsity Gems Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for meets contested last week.

Pitchers Beeler, Patrick earn SAC weekly awards

Morgan Beeler was the SAC Varsity Gems Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played during Week 8 of the 2023 season, giving her three straight weekly awards. A senior from Ocean Isle Beach, she finished 2-0 in the pitcher’s circle with two complete games and her third shutout in a two-week span, running her strikeout total to a league-high 124 in the process.

Andrew Patrick, a Bandys High alumnus who hails from Catawba, was the SAC Varsity Gems Baseball Pitcher of the Week for games played during Week 8 of the 2023 season. The senior allowed no runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings during the Bears’ 4-0 win over Mars Hill.

LENOIR-RHYNE ATHLETIC SCORES FOR WEEK OF MARCH 20

Baseball (entered week at 25-8 overall, 9-3 in SAC)

-March 24: Won 22-7 vs. Mars Hill

-March 25: Won 4-0 vs. Mars Hill

-March 25: Won 6-2 vs. Mars Hill

Softball (entered week at 26-6 overall, 8-4 in SAC)

-March 21: Won 2-1 at Mars Hill

-March 21: Lost 5-1 at Mars Hill

-March 24: Won 9-0 at Coker (five innings)

-March 24: Won 9-0 at Coker (five innings)

Women’s Lacrosse (entered week at 4-6 overall, 3-1 in SAC)

-March 22: Lost 16-14 at UVA Wise

-March 25: Lost 17-9 at Belmont Abbey

Men’s Tennis (entered week at 5-11 overall, 3-3 in SAC)

-March 20: Lost 4-3 vs. No. 17 Anderson

-March 23: Won 5-2 at Newberry

Women’s Tennis (entered week at 7-8 overall, 3-3 in SAC)

-March 20: Lost 5-2 vs. No. 24 Anderson

-March 23: Lost 5-2 at No. 12 Newberry