LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: No. 18 Bears dominate Erskine 42-20 in SAC football opener

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne bounced back in a big way following last week’s loss to top-ranked Ferris State, beginning South Atlantic Conference play with a 42-20 rout of Erskine on the road Saturday. The 18th-ranked Bears built a 28-0 lead at the half before cruising to a 22-point victory over the Flying Fleet at J.W. Babb Stadium.

LR (2-1, 1-0 SAC) outgained Erskine (2-1, 0-1) 536-283, finishing with 300 passing yards and 236 rushing yards while holding the Fleet to 52 yards on the ground. The Bears also picked up 26 first downs as compared to 13 for Erskine, and LR was 8 of 14 on third downs and 1 of 3 on fourth downs.

A 3-yard touchdown run from Zyheir Dillard got the Bears on the board with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter, while Dwayne McGee also scored from 3 yards out early in the second period. Later in the second, Kelin Parsons caught a 14-yard TD pass from Sean White and scampered for a 45-yard score to make it 28-0 at halftime.

McGee extended the Bears’ advantage to 35-0 on a 29-yard TD run at the 11:27 mark of the third quarter before Erskine broke up the shutout with a 30-yard scoring strike from Korey Besse to Jahrique Isaiah. The Fleet added a 9-yard TD run from Kevon Catoe later in the third, and Catoe also scored from 3 yards out in the fourth after Parsons caught a 66-yard TD pass from White with 3:56 to play in the third.

Nine different LR players caught a pass, led by Deondre Lester with seven catches for 95 yards and Parsons with four grabs for 91 yards. Jordan Payne added three receptions for 43 yards, with Ryan Carter totaling 27 yards on two catches.

McGee carried the ball 20 times for 118 yards, crossing the century mark for the first time this season and the 12th time in his college career. Meanwhile, Sean White completed 20 of 33 passes for 293 yards and Jimmie Palmer III and Devin Hibbitt led the Bears’ defense with eight tackles apiece.

LR topped the 40-point mark for the eighth time under third-year head coach Mike Jacobs, and the Bears have won 47 straight games when scoring at least 40 points. They also improved to 69-21 in SAC contests since 2010.

LR hosts Carson-Newman next Saturday at 6 p.m., while Erskine visits Newberry at the same time.

VOLLEYBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 3, Newberry 1: The Bears captured their sixth win in a row, beating the Wolves in four sets on the road Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina. Following a 25-23 loss in the opening set, LR won the second set 26-24, the third set 29-27 and the fourth set by a 25-6 score.

The Bears (8-3, 4-0 SAC) were led by 23 kills from Emmaleigh Allen, while Emma Clark was also in double digits with 11 kills to go with a team-high five blocks. Braelyn Faust paced LR in aces with three, Rachel Wildermuth was the team leader in digs with 14 and Wildermuth and Mackenzie Hulsey supplied 21 and 20 assists, respectively.

LR is at Wingate on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Newberry (6-5, 1-3) travels to South Carolina to face Anderson at 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Belmont Abbey 0: After losing their first match of the season their previous time out, the Bears won on the road Saturday behind a goal from Oliver Gardner in the 57th minute. Goalkeeper Juan Basabe had three saves for LR, which moved to 5-1-1 while dropping the Crusaders to 1-5-2.

LR returns to SAC play on Wednesday when it hosts Anderson at 7:30 p.m., while Belmont Abbey visits Erskine at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Limestone 0: The Bears nabbed a home victory in SAC action on Saturday in Hickory, with Elin Hansson scoring off an assist from Carola Busquets in the 59th minute to lift LR to its third win in four matches. Bears keeper S.A. Phillips had four saves in the contest.

LR (3-2-1, 3-0 SAC) hosts Anderson on Wednesday at 5 p.m., while the Saints (4-2, 1-2) host Newberry at 6 p.m.