LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men's weightlifting adds another national title

In its second year of competition, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s weightlifting team won the 2022 USA Weightlifting University National Championship. LR won the national championship in 2021 as well, completing the repeat under head coach Travis Mash.

The Bears also captured a national championship in co-ed weightlifting, while the women’s squad earned a silver.

Ryan Grimsland was named the Male Best Lifter after his performance during nationals, which puts him as an Olympic hopeful.

“Ryan is very special,” said Mash. “He is now considered one of two men set to make the Olympics. He has a really bright future and I can’t wait to see what is ahead for him.”

At the competition, Grimsland recorded personal records in the snatch (138 kilograms/304 pounds), clean and jerk (182 kilograms/400 pounds) and total (320 kilograms, weighing 73 kilograms).

Other than Grimsland, LR produced three other individual national champions. Mallory Garza earned a gold for the women’s program and Conner Popielarz and Blaine Brooks won golds for the men. Additionally, two LR lifters earned silvers and Hannah Dunn grabbed the bronze in the clean and jerk.