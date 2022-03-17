LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s tennis keeps hot streak alive

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s tennis team continued its winning ways on the road Tuesday, defeating King 7-0 for its fourth straight victory. The Bears improved to 5-3 on the season, while the Tornados are now 3-2.

Singles winners for LR included Rhodri Atkinson (6-3, 6-4 over Alex Sodre), Josh Lazenby (6-3, 6-1 over Rhys Halcrow), Lewis Scott (7-5, 6-4 over Andre Schiabel), Joel Hemmings (6-1, 6-2 over Miodrag Popovic), Mauricio Hernandez (6-7, 6-2, 10-8 over Mat Vieira) and Zachary Cox (6-0, 6-1 over Kyle Robinson), while the following doubles teams were also victorious: Atkinson and Lazenby (6-0 over Sodre and Vieira), Hemmings and Hernandez (6-4 over Halcrow and Schiabel) and Scott and Patrik Alvestrand (6-2 over Popovic and Robinson).

The Bears traveled to South Atlantic Conference foe Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday before visiting Catawba on Friday at 2 p.m.

King hosts Conference Carolinas opponent Converse on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Women’s tennisLenoir-Rhyne 7, King 0

The Bears toppled the Tornados on the road Tuesday in Bristol, Tennessee, extending their winning streak to nine matches as they moved to 11-2 overall and dropped King to 2-3. Singles victors for LR included Alicia Wahlberg (6-3, 6-3 over Deniz Aytun), Lucy Whelan (7-5, 6-1 over Mishka Koricinova), Diana Babinets (6-0, 6-2 over Lauren Smorgonsky), Sandy Mitsou (6-1, 6-1 over Marilyn Roustand), Evelin Menyhart (6-4, 6-4 over Mireia Mas Ortega) and Spencer Cochran (won via forfeit).

Doubles wins for LR came from the following teams: Gemma Southwick and Whelan (6-3 over Aytun and Koricinova), Wahlberg and Babinets (6-0 over Smorgonsky and Roustand) and Mitsou and Menyhart (won via forfeit).

The Bears visited SAC opponent Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday before traveling to Catawba on Friday at 2 p.m., while King hosts Conference Carolinas foe Converse on Saturday at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne 8, Barton 4</&underline>

The 11th-ranked Bears doubled up the Bulldogs on the road Tuesday in Wilson, outhitting Barton 16-12 behind four hits from Brayden Collett, three from Anthony Porrino and two apiece from Wade Cuda, Luis Atiles and Nick Clarno. Drew Yniesta, David Bell and Matt Mackey each had one hit, with the latter notching a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Kanan Butler moved to 1-0 on the season after picking up the win thanks to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief. Tanner Moyers started for LR, while Braden Houston, Maiden High graduate Spencer Floyd and Jackson Reid were the other relievers used by the Bears.

LR (24-2) hosts SAC foe Anderson for a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Barton (13-10) visits Conference Carolinas opponent Belmont Abbey for a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and a twin bill on Saturday at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne splits doubleheader at Queens</&underline>

Following a 7-4 loss to the Royals in the opening game of Tuesday’s road doubleheader in Charlotte, the Bears bounced back with a 9-4 victory in Game 2. LR’s Kylee Leonhardt hit two of LR’s seven homers on the day to tie and then break the program record with her 46th and 47th career blasts.

Other homers for LR (22-7, 7-1 SAC) came from Lauren Rakes — who like Leonhardt homered in both games — Savannah Moorefield, Julia Mardigian and Lora Beth Wood. After taking the loss in the opening contest, Morgan Beeler was the winning pitcher in Game 2 as she moved to 9-4 on the season following seven innings of four-run, six-hit ball with nine strikeouts and six walks.

The Bears host a doubleheader against Anderson on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., while Queens (16-14, 3-3) has road doubleheaders at Carson-Newman and Limestone on Friday and Saturday. Both of the Royals’ twin bills are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.