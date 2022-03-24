LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s tennis extends win streak to 8

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s tennis team earned its eighth straight victory during Tuesday’s home match against Coker in Hickory, winning 6-1 to improve to 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. Singles winners for the Bears included Rhodri Atkinson (6-1, 6-0 over Jannis Jung), Josh Lazenby (6-2, 2-6, 12-10 over Thibaut Decaluwe), Lewis Scott (6-4, 6-0 over Isaac MacMillan), Joel Hemmings (8-7 over Sean Keane) and Zachary Cox (6-0, 6-0 over Nolan Smith), while LR also received double victories from the twosomes of Atkinson and Lazenby (7-6 over Samuel Winter and Decaluwe), Hemmings and Mauricio Hernandez (6-4 over Keane and MacMillan) and Scott and Patrik Alvestrand (6-4 over Jung and Bradley Bomar).

LR, which had previously defeated nonconference Lees-McRae 7-0 at home Monday, steps out of league play again today when it hosts North Carolina A&T at 1 p.m. As for the Cobras (3-11 overall, 1-5 SAC), they host SAC foe Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Women’s tennisLenoir-Rhyne 6, Coker 1

A day after defeating nonconference Lees-McRae 5-2 at home, the Bears also collected a home win over the Cobras on Tuesday in Hickory in a SAC contest that ran their program-record winning streak to 13 matches while upping their overall record to 15-2 and their league mark to 6-0. LR received singles victories from Evgeniya Pugina (6-3, 6-0 over Tamara Macias), Alicia Wahlberg (6-0, 6-2 over Angelina Krieg), Lucy Whelan (8-4 over Khushi Agarwal), Diana Babinets (6-0, 6-0 over Katherine Matthews) and Sandy Mitsou (won via forfeit).

In doubles, LR got wins from the teams of Gemma Southwick and Whelan (6-2 over Jessica Binzari and Krieg), Babinets and Wahlberg (6-2 over Macias and Agarwal) and Mitsou and Pugina (won via forfeit). The Bears host SAC foe Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Coker (4-11 overall, 0-6 SAC) entertains Anderson in another league match at the same time.

Track and fieldLenoir-Rhyne women, men finish first during outdoor opener

The Bears opened the outdoor season by hosting the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational on Saturday in Hickory, finishing first on the women’s side with 116 points while also taking first on the men’s side with 90 points. King (Tennessee) and Lees-McRae were the other schools that attended the meet.

First-place finishers for LR in women’s action included Destiny Gayton in the high jump (1.50 meters), Melody Jones in the long jump (5.44 meters), Marlesia Walker in the discus throw (35.88 meters), Olivia Jackson in the shot put (11.24 meters), Miranda Marr in the javelin throw (30.60 meters), Pearl Ballard in the pole vault (3.15 meters), Bunker Hill High graduate Caroline Hilliard in the 5,000-meter run (17:50.69), Kennedy Conner in the 100-meter hurdles (15.35), Emmanuella Kone in the 100-meter dash (12.09), Erica Schulz in the 800-meter run (2:33.43) and Jordan Shealey in the 200-meter dash (23.83).

On the men’s side, the Bears received first-place finishes from the following participants: Ellis Horton in the discus throw (44.93 meters), Hickory High alumnus Malakei Sumner in the triple jump (13.30 meters), Josh Wise in the shot put (14.13 meters) and javelin throw (47.62 meters), Mike Karicher in the pole vault (4.35 meters), Lewis Budgen in the 5,000-meter run (15:38.71), Philip Stomne in the 100-meter hurdles (16.27) and Dario Matau in the 100-meter dash (10.79).

The Bears travel to Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday for the Weems Baskin Invitational. Hosted by the University of South Carolina, the event concludes on Saturday.

Women’s lacrosseYoung Harris 17, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

The visiting Mountain Lions knocked off the Bears on Tuesday in Hickory, scoring the final seven goals of the game and spoiling a program-record 19 saves by LR goalkeeper Teanna Sieben. Ellie Campbell scored three goals to lead the Bears, who also got two goals from Makenna Filley, one goal and two assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, one goal and one assist from Suzy Smith, one goal apiece from Kaitlyn Lehman, Cambrie Cochran and Emilee Foxall and two assists from Jolan Morey.

LR (4-5) hosts top-ranked Queens, a fellow SAC member, on Saturday at 4 p.m. On the other side, Young Harris (6-6) hosts Gulf South Conference opponent Flagler on Saturday at 1 p.m.

BaseballNo. 20 North Greenville 12, No. 18 Lenoir-Rhyne 2

In a battle of top-20 teams, the Crusaders defeated the Bears at home Tuesday in Tigerville, South Carolina. Matt Mackey homered twice for LR, but North Greenville scored in six of its eight at-bats to nab a 10-run triumph over its nonconference foes.

Mackey had three of LR’s seven hits, while David Bell finished with two hits and Nick Clarno and Brayden Collett recorded one apiece. John Michael Faile homered in the first and third innings for North Greenville (23-5), which hosts Conference Carolinas opponent Mount Olive for a single game on Friday at 3:30 p.m. before facing the Trojans in a doubleheader on Saturday at noon.

The Bears (26-4) resume SAC play this weekend at Catawba. Friday’s single game will begin at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 3 p.m.